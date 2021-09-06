Watch now: After nearly two years, city and Decatur police union agree to new contract

City leaders have been pushing residency for years, citing the personal stake in the community it would give city employees while boosting population in a place where it's steadily declined over the years.

The city council passed an ordinance in 2016 requiring all new non-union hires to live within city limits. Soon after, the bargaining units representing the city's firefighters and civilian employees agreed to the five-year provision for new hires.

During the last contract negotiation, the city and police union agreed to leave the issue up to an arbitrator and later agreed to fold it into negotiations for the new contract.

Officers hired before May 1, 2013 are currently required to live within 40 miles of Decatur and those hired after that date to live in Macon County or any municipality that extends into Macon County. Officers employed before 1997 do not have to comply.

This residency arrangement will remain the same "as an additional strategy for increasing recruitment of new officers," city officials said.

Department turnover has been a problem the past few years, with officers retiring at a faster rate than new recruits can be trained an sworn in. Recruitment is down too.

Morale is a problem too, an issue that has been highlighted by the spouses of several officers who have attended city council meetings consistently over the past few months.

Beyond the residency concession, the city also threw in a one-time $1,000 "hazard" pay bonus and a $1,000 recruitment bonus for each new officer brought on by an officer to help address these challenges.

Assistant City Manager Jon Kindseth acknowledged that "there's a good possibility that the way that the city compromised on the residency issue for this contract will likely have an impact" on the city's residency policy for its other employees.

"The city has had a hiring problem across all of the collective bargaining units as well as even with management employees because of the residency policy," Kindseth said. "So likely, there will be some relaxation of the rules across the board for all city employees regardless of which collective bargaining unit they're in … just as a way to basically make sure that the city is getting good, quality candidates for the open positions so that we can make sure that we're fully staffed."

Left unresolved is the fate of the community liaison officer positions created by Wrighton to handle low-priority calls and sex offender registration, complete paperwork and monitor social media.

These officers are not sworn, not members of the union and cheaper than employing a regular officer to handle the same duties.

According to Wrighton's memo, the issue has been deferred to the NLRB for resolution.

Also not included in the contract were proposals for mixed compensation, by which a portion of an officer's compensation would be non-pensionable. After making several proposals on the subject, the city elected to punt the discussion for future contract negotiations, Wrighton wrote.

1-cent video gaming tax proposed

The city council will also consider imposing a 1-cent "amusement push tax" on each bet placed on video gaming terminals operating in Decatur.

Basically, the tax burden would fall on the person gambling, but it would be the responsibility of the establishment and terminal operator to collect on behalf of the city.

Only three municipalities in Illinois, all in the Chicago suburbs, have imposed such a tax. Video gaming operators have sued to stop such laws. And a bill that would do just that passed the Illinois House earlier this year.

In pushing this now, Kindseth said the city is trying to get ahead of possible state action, figuring the state would be grandfathered in if there is already an ordinance on the books.

"The thought behind this is that if other cities have done it and if the legislature is going to take action on it, likely it's going to be to recognize the existing municipalities and then it'll put a block on future municipalities from from doing this," Kindseth said. "And so the city is trying to get ahead of it, if I can put it that way."

Decatur has the third-most video gaming terminals of any city in the state, generating more than $30 million revenue in 2019, according to the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability. Of that, about $1.5 million flowed into city coffers.