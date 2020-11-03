Watch now: Ballot questions hang in balance as Macon County results are tallied

Compared to other elections, Tanner said the county had more mail-in ballots. “The process has always been in place,” he said. “It’s just the volume issue. The number of people who took advantage of it was higher than in the past.”

Tanner credits the pandemic for early voting. The county clerk’s office also mailed postcards to voters reminding them of the opportunity. “Overall it was very successful,” he said.

Mail-in ballots had to be postmarked on Tuesday. However, the votes will be counted up until Nov. 17. “The rest of this week will have more ballots,” Tanner said.

Sandra Dickman arrived at her polling precinct Tuesday afternoon expecting to wait in a long line.

“I meant to get here earlier, but it just wasn’t a problem," said Dickman, saying the process took no longer than 10 minutes. "I thought there would be a big wait and didn’t know how they would handle it with the virus.”

Dickman, a 65-year-old from Decatur, said she came to vote on Election Day at her precinct, GT Church, wanting to make a difference after "just seeing the whole nation being divided," hoping to make the biggest impact with her vote towards the presidential election.