Watch now: Bloomington council revisits 3-year-old downtown improvement plan

“(Streetscaping) lends to tourism, it lends to the business and lends to the sense of home," Mathy said. "We had one rough streetscaping plan from a few years ago which involved putting trees in and some decorative lighting."

Gleason said that the plan had been a point of reference for various projects since he started his job in Bloomington in July 2018. He said the document has been helpful in understanding the goals of council and community members.

"Council very much placed a high priority on the development of our downtown," he said. "It is 28 blocks of historic, beautiful charm and we have opportunities here that I think council (members) ... shared some frustration, that we studied things potentially to nauseam, is a term I had heard."

Proposed changes to parking had been a sticking point in previous discussion of the plans. Mathy on Monday suggested changing Main and Center streets to one-lane roads and use the space for additional angled parking.

A major component of the task force report was a three-tiered "catalyst project" that included replacing the deteriorating, 45-year-old Market Street parking deck with a structure housing the Bloomington Public Library, a Connect Transit bus transfer station and public parking.