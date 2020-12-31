WATCH NOW: Businesses prepare for third minimum wage increase

“A lot of the programs that we would normally be putting on we had to postpone or outright cancel,” she said. “That has helped with some of the increases that we’re experiencing.”

The town is prepared to return to full service next year, however, said Keigher.

A difficult year

Dave Jackson, owner of Save A Lot in Clinton, said he fears the wage increase will have a historic impact on inflation and accelerate the rate of business closures during the pandemic.

While his business is well positioned due to its newer facility, he said he is worried for restaurant and bar owners who are already struggling because of COVID-19-related closures and limited service.

“It’s certainly going to have a dramatic effect on our restaurants and bars especially,” he said. “Anybody that is struggling because of this pandemic, it’s going to be an additional burden.”

Jackson said many of his employees make above minimum wage, depending on their position, and they are also provided with many other financial and health related benefits.