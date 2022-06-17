Watch now: Candidates make their case to be circuit judge in Macon County

DECATUR — Those who aspire to — or wish to continue — sitting in judgment over the citizens of Macon County must first themselves be judged by the voters.

Which brings us to the unusual situation of the hotly-contested race to decide who will replace Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas E. Little, who is retiring.

In the blue corner, Democratic candidate and Decatur-based attorney Andrew Weatherford is running unopposed in the June 28 primary election.

But in the red corner the political brief reads very differently: currently serving Associate Judge Rodney Forbes is seeking the Republican nomination to become elected 6th Judicial Circuit Judge Forbes, and he’s opposed by another seasoned and Decatur-based Republican attorney, Shane Mendenhall.

Contested primary races for judges are rather rare in this neck of the legal woods: the last time anyone can remember one off hand was the race won by now retired Presiding Judge A.G. Webber more than 20 years ago.

The issue shaping the Republican primary this time is whether it’s best to have experienced associate judges step into the role of fully-elected circuit court judges, or whether to instead bring in fresh legal bloodlines from outside the cozy and exclusive world of the judiciary.

Associate judges start their careers by being chosen for the post for four year terms by elected judges in the 6th Judicial Circuit, which is how Forbes first made the cut before deciding to try his luck with the voters this year to be elected a circuit judge in his own right to serve a six-year term.

But it doesn't have to be that way. Qualified lawyer candidates who wish to be elected judges do not have to have judicial experience to get the job if they can persuade enough voters they deserve to wear the black robes. Both candidates Forbes and Mendenhall have their distinct views on this issue, and it's a point they can at least openly argue over. Political races for judges are governed by strict rules of engagement laid down by the Illinois Supreme Court which pretty much outlaw judicial candidates from opining on matters that might come before them on the bench; and that tends to rule out pretty much everything.

In the considered opinion of Forbes, the 56-year-old serving jurist, the question of who is best suited to doing the job must make him a first among equals. He points out he was unanimously elected to the post of associate judge five years ago by a vote of all of his elected colleagues in the 6th Judicial Circuit.

“And why my opponents have both applied to be judges, I think multiple times, I am the only candidate who has experience on the bench,” he emphasizes.

Forbes came to the law later in life. His early resume includes working as a mechanic and then a laborer for the former A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. before a union lockout work dispute of the 1990s sent him back to school in search of other ways to support his family and he discovered a love for the law.

After life in the legal private sector, he was working as an Assistant Macon County Public Defender by 2008. By 2012 he had been appointed chief public defender before getting that coveted invite to the judge’s bench in 2017.

A married man with two grown children, Forbes says he has found where he wants to be in life. “I just love the practice of law and I think being a judge is the best job the practice of law has to offer,” he said.

“Being appointed a judge was really one of the greatest honors of my life and, if I was elected by the voters to be a circuit judge, it would just be an unimaginable honor.”

His desire is being backed by some influential friends of the court. A recent poll among the membership of the Illinois State Bar Association gave Forbes a rating of “recommended” for the role of judge.

And his election campaign is being chaired by A.G. Webber, who enjoyed a more than 19 year career as a jurist himself and comes from a line of judges in a family law firm tradition dating back an extraordinary 143 years.

His verdict on Forbes is unambiguous: “He stood head and shoulders above the other applicants and that is why all the circuit judges chose him as an associate judge in 2017,” said Webber.

“And he has certainly done nothing to shake that confidence in the last five years. His record as a judge is exemplary and that just simply validates the confidence we all had in him.”

Those arguments fall far from putting the issue beyond a reasonable doubt for Mendenhall, however, who believes the case for Forbes is also the case against him.

“What has happened for a number of years is that a circuit judge retires and an associate judge is the one who decides to run and no one else runs against them, so they are essentially elected by default,” explained the 42-year-old civil law attorney in practice since 2008.

“And then the circuit judges pick the next associate judge and the cycle repeats itself. So, for 20-plus years, there has been no real election by the people of one of our judges and I think that it’s time for a change. I think it’s time for people like me and others to step up.”

He doesn’t see his lack of experience handling criminal cases as a disadvantage, either. Just the opposite, in fact. Mendenhall, a partner with Bolen, Robinson and Ells LLP, said he has handled large, expensive and complicated civil cases from business law to class action suits and personal injury. He said many of those cases are far more complicated than a typical criminal case and require a high standard of legal competency to do well.

He also says it’s about time we had a judge who wasn’t drawn from the ranks of criminal defense lawyers, whether they were working for the public defender’s office or in private practice. Married and the father of four children aged 12 and under, he says he wants to do what he can to create a safer world for everyone’s children to grow up in.

“I’ve spent my entire career serving and helping families and small businesses throughout Central Illinois and I think we need a very different perspective over on the judge’s bench,” he added. “I think we need a judge who is going to protect the law-abiding citizens and the victims in this community.”

Mendenhall’s campaign has got its influential backers, too. One of them is Jerry Stocks, a trial lawyer for more than 30 years and the former chairman of the Macon County Republican Central Committee for 10 years. Don’t get him started on the idea of judges effectively choosing who will join their elite ranks.

“It is extremely important that circuit judges are elected and we are not simply anointing judges from within the chambers of the existing judges,” he explained.

“It is very important that the public and, in a sense in this primary, that the party gets to select who its judges are; otherwise we continue to recycle judicial officers from the same perspective in the shadows of the courthouse.”

He also wants to see our next judge chosen from outside the ranks of criminal defense lawyers and believes Mendenhall is more than the man for the job.

“I have high confidence in his ability to understand and apply complex legal principles,” he added. “He has got a great work ethic and a very honest, good conscience on him and I think he will make an excellent judge.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

