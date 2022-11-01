DECATUR — With Election Day just one week away, fierce debate about Illinois’ SAFE-T Act dominated a local candidate forum.

During the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Pancakes & Politicians forum on Tuesday, candidates at the federal, state and local levels sparred over the act’s elimination of cash bail.

Some candidates told voters they believe changes to the act might be on the way.

“Right now, behind the scenes, there are sheriffs and state's attorneys that are negotiating with people that are supporting the act,” said state Sen. Steve McClure. “So, things are happening right now.”

Illinois’ Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T Act) was passed by Democrats in the middle of the night in early January 2021. Many of the law’s provisions have already gone into effect, aside from its centerpiece, the "Pretrial Fairness Act," which effectively abolishes Illinois’ cash bail system starting in January.

Democrats argue the bill will help prevent people from being jailed solely because they lack the funds to bond out while awaiting trial for nonviolent or low-level offenses.

The new system allows judges the discretion to order pretrial detention under specific circumstances, considering factors like a defendant’s danger to the public as well as their flight risk.

McClure, who is running unopposed in the 54th District, said he believes more of his Senate Democratic colleagues would support Republican amendments to the SAFE-T Act if Republicans pick up more seats in both chambers this election.

After the forum, McClure told the Herald & Review he’s spoken with officials who voted for the bill who “regret the vote and are hoping that something changes,” though he would not specify who.

“Long story short, if Republicans have a big election, there's going to be changes that I think are significant,” he said.

McClure was mum on what those changes might look like. Though many Republicans have called for the SAFE-T Act to be repealed, Illinois Democrats hold supermajorities in both the House and the Senate. Republicans simply don’t have enough votes to repeal, replace or amend the SAFE-T Act without significant Democratic support.

“The reality is in Illinois, that unless the Democratic party decides that they want to make a change, nothing is going to change,” said state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur.

Caulkins urged audience members to “put pressure on your Democratic representatives” to help usher in changes to the act.

State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, who was one of the deciding House votes on the SAFE-T Act, did not attend the forum. Neither did state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, who’s running in a heated race against state Rep. Sandy Hamilton, R-Springfield, in the 48th Senate District.

At an unrelated event later on Tuesday, Scherer defended her SAFE-T Act vote and told the Herald & Review she believes many are “inciting unnecessary fear” about the elimination of cash bail.

“The bill was made to make it more fair,” Scherer said.

The new process for pretrial release outlined in the SAFE-T Act helps equalize the pretrial process for working class and poor people who can’t afford cash bail to get out of jail as opposed to wealthier individuals who can, Scherer said.

As the only statewide Democratic candidate at the forum, state Treasurer Michael Frerichs entered the debate in defense of his party despite having no active role in the passage or enforcement of the SAFE-T Act.

“My state senator has filed a trailer bill to clean up these things,” Frerichs said, in reference to state Sen. Scott Bennett’s proposed Senate bill tweaking language in the SAFE-T Act. “It's very easy to just point fingers at the other side and say it's their problem to fix. My state senator put his neck out there. There are people in his own party who disagreed with what he wanted to do.”

Frerichs then directed his comments to Caulkins.

“And if you want to step up and work with him on this, I'm sure he would love to have Republican support on his bill as well,” Frerichs said.

Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield later suggested that eliminating cash bail could hurt the county’s finances.

“From our county level, we really don't know how devastating it's going to be funding wise,” Greenfield said. “We really don't know how much money we're going to lose (from) people that don't post bond.”

Other candidates present at the forum included Republican Regan Deering for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District; Democrat Paul Lange for Illinois’ 15th Congressional District; Dr. Lisa Smith, the Republican candidate for state Rep. in the 96th District; and incumbents Ryan Kreke, Patricia A. Dawson and Marcy A. Rood for Macon County Board District 4.

Democrat Andrew Weatherford and Republican Shane Mendenhall, candidates for Macon County circuit judge, were also in attendance and traded jabs.

Weatherford criticized his opponent for having a lack of criminal trial experience.

“The candidate that is most qualified and has the best experience is the one that's been standing in front of Macon County juries,” Weatherford said. “I've done that. I've done that for both criminal and civil cases. My opponent has not.”

Even Mendenhall, who defended his courtroom experience, invoked the SAFE-T Act, arguing that Weatherford “stands with” the act’s supporters.

“He's aligned himself with those who are more concerned about protecting the criminal than the law-abiding citizen,” Mendenhall said.

The SAFE-T Act won’t be listed on any ballots, but Macon County voters can visit the Macon County building to request their sample ballots to see what will be, according to Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner.

Early in-person and mail-in voting have already begun. Extended early voting office hours are in place at the Macon County Office Building. The county clerk's office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 4, and again on Monday, Nov. 7, as well as 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5 and 6.

Voters can find more information about voting and Election Day on the county website.