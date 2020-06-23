Watch now: Central Illinois nursing homes, first responders receive over 600 face shields

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MACON — More than 600 face shields were delivered Tuesday to nursing homes, fire departments and other first responder agencies throughout Central Illinois, including the Macon Eastern Star Home.

The equipment was made possible by a unique partnership that includes the Illinois Manufacturers' Association and John Deere and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.

"It is facilities like Eastern Star, some of the first responders in some of our smaller rural communities that haven't had the access, to kind of band together for large-scale purchases," said Davis, R-Taylorville. "We wanted to get these supplies to places where 100 masks can make a world of difference for a budget that is already fighting to get through the fiscal year."

Other recipients Tuesday were McLean County Nursing Home, Savoy Fire House, the Monticello Fire Department and DeWitt County ESDA.

Two months ago, personal protective equipment was hard to come by and many workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic relied on homemade face masks to protect themselves. State and local leaders are filling the gap in producing and distributing face coverings for workers who come into contact with some of the most vulnerable citizens every day.