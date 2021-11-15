Watch now: Council OKs $242,000 purchase of Decatur bar for road project

DECATUR — Brush College Road and Faries Parkway grade separation project moved one step closer to commencing Monday as the Decatur City Council authorized purchase agreements with two holdout property owners.
The council unanimously approved spending $242,000 to acquire The New Back Door Bar at 1880 North Brush College Road from Tim Jones.
Also approved was the purchase of two properties at 4147 East Faries Parkway and 3941 East Faries Parkway from Len Walston.
Per the agreement with Walston, the city will take possession of the properties but the final cost will likely be determined in court. The city has agreed to place $433,693 and $650,538 for each respective property in escrow until compensation is determined.
The city will be required to assist with relocation costs, which will be determined at a later date. The cost to acquire the three properties will be fully covered by state grants.
The properties were the last the city needed, having already closed deals for 19 other properties needed in association with the project.
The ambitious $54 million project would separate road and train traffic by a bridge elevating Brush College over Faries Parkway and adjacent Norfolk Southern Railway tracks, thus relieving massive holdups and congestion.
The city's negotiating position improved significantly when Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation in September granting quick-take authority for the project.
Quick-take is a legislative process that verifies that the construction project is a public project warranting the use of eminent domain, and allows the city to quickly take the property so construction is not delayed.
The Decatur City Council voted in April to request the authorization after reaching an impasse with the two property owners.
The council also on Monday authorized an agreement with Norfolk Southern to construct a grade separation bridge on Brush College Road for a cost of about $600,000. The city expects to be reimbursed for up to 80% of that cost.
City officials are working quickly to tie up remaining loose ends in order to put the project out for bid in December with a planned bid opening on January 21, 2022.
A local public agency agreement between the city and the state of Illinois, which establishes funding for the project and will allow bids to be received and construction to begin, is still being reviewed by the Illinois Department of Transportation. It is expected to be up for city council approval at a special meeting on November 29.