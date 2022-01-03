Watch now: 'COVID's not done with us,' Decatur leaders acknowledge as cases surge

So far, 160 Decatur families have received help with rent, mortgage and utility payments to the tune of $414,793, or about $2,592 per family, through the program.

In a memo to the council, Dove executive director Tammy Wilcox said the rise in COVID-19 cases is having a particularly significant impact on working families.

"We see families who live paycheck to paycheck so losing even a week’s income puts them behind," Wilcox wrote.

Horn, echoing his criticism of the city's COVID-19 rules, said workers were being put into dangerous situations that put their public health and, by extension, their economic well-being at risk.

"So what you're creating is you're creating conditions where we're facilitating the spread of COVID-19 and we're allowing unsafe work conditions for employees," Horn said. "Those employees get sick, and then they're asking for assistance through DOVE. And so this is an important program."

The story will be updated.