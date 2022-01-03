Watch now: 'COVID's not done with us,' Decatur leaders acknowledge as cases surge

DECATUR — The record surge of COVID-19 cases in Macon County was top of mind for city leaders Monday, who acknowledged that the region had not yet likely reached its peak level of cases and hospitalizations.
"People are tired of COVID, I get that," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. "We're all tired of COVID. They're done. But COVID's not done with us. And we are about to see another major surge."
The council held the discussion just hours after the Macon County Health Department reported 960 new cases of COVID-19 new cases between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2. Of the 54 Macon County residents hospitalized, 41 were unvaccinated.
Some members of the council, namely David Horn and Dennis Cooper, expressed alarm and urged the body to take bolder action to protect the community against a surge.
Cooper suggested a financial incentive for those who receive a vaccine, a concept Horn endorsed. Moore Wolfe said she would reach out to some agencies to gather their thoughts, but conceded that similar programs have come up short.
Horn also reamed city staff for lack of enforcement of the indoor mask mandate, saying that "violations of these laws are widespread in Decatur and it is commonplace to" see community leaders flouting these requirements.
"If we can issue 2,339 weed ordinance violations, we can issue COVID-19 violations," Horn said. "No one has ever died, as far as I know, from a weed violation in the city of Decatur. We have 286 Macon County residents who have died."
However, Moore Wolfe seemed resigned that the city "can't be everywhere, even if we had the National Guard on call to be in every store" looking for COVID-19 violations.
Moore Wolfe urged businesses to enforce the mask mandate and admitted she was "nervous" ahead of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's press conference earlier that day that new mitigations would be announced given the trendlines.
"I just need this community to be what this community has always been, and that is caring and taking care of one another," Moore Wolfe said. "We can do that best by keeping your mask on, socially distancing yourself, encouraging people to do some research and find out about why vaccines are safe."
Only 48.45% of Macon County residents are fully vaccinated, far lower than Champaign, McLean, Peoria and Sangamon counties, all in Central Illinois and containing medium-sized cities.
Council approves more funds for rent relief
Meanwhile, the city's COVID-19 mortgage, rent and utility relief program just got a $300,000 boost.
The council, acknowledging the widespread need for assistance, approved the request from Decatur-based social service agency Dove, which is administering the program on the city's behalf.
So far, 160 Decatur families have received help with rent, mortgage and utility payments to the tune of $414,793, or about $2,592 per family, through the program.
In a memo to the council, Dove executive director Tammy Wilcox said the rise in COVID-19 cases is having a particularly significant impact on working families.
"We see families who live paycheck to paycheck so losing even a week’s income puts them behind," Wilcox wrote.
Horn, echoing his criticism of the city's COVID-19 rules, said workers were being put into dangerous situations that put their public health and, by extension, their economic well-being at risk.
"So what you're creating is you're creating conditions where we're facilitating the spread of COVID-19 and we're allowing unsafe work conditions for employees," Horn said. "Those employees get sick, and then they're asking for assistance through DOVE. And so this is an important program."
