Watch now: Davis-Dirksen Londrigan rematch replays familiar themes

Neither candidate supports the Green New Deal proposal, which outlines a shift to 100% renewable and zero-emission energy sources, but they have different views on the issue. Londrigan says the proposal does not give enough control to Central Illinois farmers and that they should be included in decisions made about the land they make their livelihoods off of. Davis says he doesn’t support a plan that would get rid of coal plants or nuclear energy plants, ultimately eliminating “good union jobs.”

The two have very different views on police reform. Davis said he spoke with former Macon County law enforcement officials shortly after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody. Public outcry and protests sparked nationwide after Floyd’s death and the killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot to death during a police raid on March 13.

Davis said he reached out to a former law enforcement administrator in Macon County to ask what could be done to assist with improving training or implementing de-escalation techniques and he was advised that Illinois is leading the way in those areas.