Watch now: Decatur City Council candidates tussle over cannabis, neighborhood revitalization

This garnered some pushback from fellow council member Chuck Kuhle, who said the council has gone from tearing down few dilapidated homes to several in the past few years. He said doing more is dependent on resources.

"There's a lot of good things going on," Kuhle said. "Can you spend more? Yes, it's just where you want to allocate your money. We have a lot of different issues in the city, and you have to decide where you want to spend your money."

The other candidates also chimed in, saying that revitalization needs to be multi-faceted.

"It needs to go past just tearing down houses, but actually building up resources inside neighborhoods that are being revitalized," Wetzel said.

Culp said efforts need to include both "informal and formal leaders in our community."