Watch now: Decatur City Council could fill vacancy Monday

Four votes out of six are needed to make the appointment. The process was last used in September 2015, when the council voted 4-2 to appoint Chris Funk as its seventh member.

Funk took the seat formerly held by Moore Wolfe, who was appointed mayor following the death of Mayor Mike McElroy earlier that year.

The council will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Decatur Civic Center Auditorium, though most of the meeting is expected to be in executive session.