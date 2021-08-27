Watch now: Decatur City Council could fill vacancy Monday

DECATUR — More than a month following the resignation of Councilman Rodney Walker, the Decatur City Council could once again be whole as early as Monday.
The six incumbent council members will interview four finalists for the open seat in closed executive session that evening and could return to regular session for a vote to seat a candidate if a consensus is formed.
"We expect to ask every candidate the same questions, much like a job interview ... because that's really the fairest thing to do," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. "We're going to put a time limit of 30 minutes per candidate just to try and keep things on track, and I'm looking forward to it."
Earlier this month, the council met to sort through cover letters and resumes from 11 applicants for the position. Behind closed doors, they decided to whittle down the candidates to four finalists.
City officials declined to disclose which candidates made it to the final round. And a handful of applicants contacted by the Herald & Review on Friday did not respond to inquiries on the topic.
The city only released the names of the initial 11 applicants following a Freedom of Information Act request from the Herald & Review.
Per the documents, those who submitted their credentials for consideration include William Brennan, a certified public accountant; Jessica Cameron, a teacher at Johns Hill Magnet School; Steven Christian, an administrative assistant for Burdick Company; Dennis Cooper, a former chief of staff at the Illinois Department of Corrections; Elijah England, a member service representative at ADM Credit Union; Robert Owen, an attorney and former Macon County Board member; Stephen Payton, a certified public accountant; Terrence “TAT” Taylor, a radio host on 105.5-FM; Derek Wallace, an entrepreneur; Chelsea Ray Walters, a student at Millikin University; and Marty Watkins, a U.S. Army veteran.
Six of the candidates are white and five are Black, a factor in the selection process as Walker's resignation last month left the council without an African American in a city where they comprise more than one-fifth of the population.
Many community leaders have called for an African American to fill the position and council members have acknowledged that it is a consideration in deciding who receives the appointment.
Councilman David Horn said he was "excited that we're going to be interviewing a strong group of finalists" and is "optimistic that we will have our next city council member seated, or at least approved, on Monday evening."
Councilman Chuck Kuhle said he wanted someone "that has the whole community in mind" when making decisions.
"I'm just looking for somebody that we can all work with and that doesn't have just an individual agenda item that they're wanting to be on the city council for," Kuhle said. "I'm looking for somebody that will look at an issue from all sides, of all aspects of our community."
Four votes out of six are needed to make the appointment. The process was last used in September 2015, when the council voted 4-2 to appoint Chris Funk as its seventh member.
Funk took the seat formerly held by Moore Wolfe, who was appointed mayor following the death of Mayor Mike McElroy earlier that year.
The council will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Decatur Civic Center Auditorium, though most of the meeting is expected to be in executive session.