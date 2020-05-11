Watch now: Decatur city council discusses pay reductions for city staff

Council members could also consider cutting pay or hours for city staff. Councilman Chuck Kuhle said he calculated that a 20% cut in pay for staff across the board would mean an extra $5.4 million for the city. Wrighton reiterated a message he previously communicated to employees when he asked for voluntary furloughs and said the city would avoid forced layoffs.

Another measure proposed by Wrighton is utilizing a clinic for city employees, which would ultimately lower health care costs for the city. Employees would still have the option to choose their health care provider but a clinic specifically for city employees would eliminate co-payments and fulfill the role of some emergency room visits, Wrighton said. The measure was up for consideration prior to the pandemic.

The meeting ended with council members offering thoughts related to the pandemic and what is happening in Decatur. Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week announced plans to reopen the state by region if infection rates hit certain benchmarks. On Monday, the governor said new modeling data shows COVID-19 cases won't peak until mid-June, a month later than expected. It will take months before operations return to normal under the plan.