Watch now: Decatur City Council expected to approve dock expansion in Nelson Park

DECATUR – The Decatur City Council is expected to approve an intergovernmental agreement on Monday that will allow for the expansion of commercial dock facilities in the Nelson Park area.

The proposal is a joint venture between the city, which owns the lake; the Decatur Park District, which owns the surrounding land; and G&H Marine, a Decatur-based dock builder that would construct and operate the new facilities.

The city, park district and G&H signed a memorandum of understanding last year. The intergovernmental agreement, which has already been signed by the latter two parties, basically codifies the previously agreed to language.

The agreement moves the city one step closer to fulfilling a longstanding goal of having a full-service marina on Lake Decatur.

In a memo to Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and members of the council, city manager Scot Wrighton wrote that G&H "ordered, took delivery, and has largely completed the assembly of" the new docks, which are expected to be in place near the start of the 2022 boating season.

The city's public works department is removing abandoned docks, piers and anchors in the area where the first 40 slips will be located.

The agreement also includes an "exclusion zone" on the northwest edge of the lake between Lost Bridge Road and Route 36. This means that the city and park district have agreed not to permit the construction of an new private docks unless agreed to by all three parties. G&H will construct all docks in the exclusion zone.

One waiver has already been granted, but Wrighton said he does not anticipate anymore.

There was some early opposition to the proposal from a boat club that was to be displaced by the proposal, but those concerns were resolved when the city agreed to allow the club to move their docks to the south side of the breakwater.

The waitlist for slips on Lake Decatur was 57 at the end of last year, according to the city. The park district has indicated "there may soon be sufficient interest to plan for another 40 slips as early as next year," Wrighton said.

Food trucks downtown?

What should the food truck policy be in downtown Decatur?

That's a question the city council will discuss Monday. No action is expected, but city staff will look for direction as more large-scale events return with the pandemic subsiding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0