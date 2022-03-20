Watch now: Decatur City Council expected to approve dock expansion in Nelson Park

DECATUR – The Decatur City Council is expected to approve an intergovernmental agreement on Monday that will allow for the expansion of commercial dock facilities in the Nelson Park area.
The proposal is a joint venture between the city, which owns the lake; the Decatur Park District, which owns the surrounding land; and G&H Marine, a Decatur-based dock builder that would construct and operate the new facilities.
The city, park district and G&H signed a memorandum of understanding last year. The intergovernmental agreement, which has already been signed by the latter two parties, basically codifies the previously agreed to language.
The agreement moves the city one step closer to fulfilling a longstanding goal of having a full-service marina on Lake Decatur.
The lease, which will be between the park district and G&H Marine, is for 20 years. The first phase of development will include 40 slips at an estimated cost of $400,000.
G&H has also agreed to construct additional docks within 12 months of being notified by the park district of at least 20 new requests for slips. All additional construction will be done in increments of 20.
The new docks will be located along the far southwestern edge of the existing marina area nestled between Chandler Park and Nelson Park.
In a memo to Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and members of the council, city manager Scot Wrighton wrote that G&H "ordered, took delivery, and has largely completed the assembly of" the new docks, which are expected to be in place near the start of the 2022 boating season.
People are also reading…
The city's public works department is removing abandoned docks, piers and anchors in the area where the first 40 slips will be located.
Food trucks downtown?
What should the food truck policy be in downtown Decatur?
That's a question the city council will discuss Monday. No action is expected, but city staff will look for direction as more large-scale events return with the pandemic subsiding.
Currently, food trucks are only permitted downtown during special events, festivals and celebrations. Outside of downtown, food truck venders obtain a food handling permit from the Macon County Health Department and must set up on private parking lots.
Two draft ordinances have been proposed. The first would essentially allow food trucks to be regulated downtown as they are elsewhere in the city.
The second option would only allow food trucks to operate within the area bounded by Wood, Eldorado, Church and Franklin streets when part of a special event. This basically means a local sponsoring organization would have to take responsibility for instructing food trucks where to park, make arrangements for electricity and toilets and collect trash after the event.
City staff will prepare a final ordinance once they receive feedback from the city council.