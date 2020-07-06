Watch now: Decatur city council members hold off on native plant code changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Discussion by Decatur City Council members on a plan to amend a city code outlining rules for native plant growth on Decatur properties will resume next month.

The proposal, which has been in the development stages for about a year, would loosen certain restrictions for growing native plants on residential, non-residential and other properties. It was presented to the council during its meeting Monday night.

The measure was ultimately tabled in a 6-1 vote after council members expressed concerns.

One requirement in the proposed rules includes obtaining a permit to install or maintain a native landscape area. Permits cost $100 for parcels under an acre and $200 for parcels over an acre.

The amendment separates rules for native plantings on residential and non-residential properties and lakefront properties.

Monday's meeting marked the first time in the past three months that council members came together in the same room for a meeting at the Decatur Civic Center. Councilman Bill Faber was the lone member Monday to participate remotely. Because of coronavirus restrictions and efforts to prevent its spread, recent meetings have been conducted via Zoom, a video conferencing application.