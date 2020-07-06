Watch now: Decatur city council members hold off on native plant code changes

DECATUR — Discussion by Decatur City Council members on a plan to amend a city code outlining rules for native plant growth on Decatur properties will resume next month.
The proposal, which has been in the development stages for about a year, would loosen certain restrictions for growing native plants on residential, non-residential and other properties. It was presented to the council during its meeting Monday night.
The measure was ultimately tabled in a 6-1 vote after council members expressed concerns.
One requirement in the proposed rules includes obtaining a permit to install or maintain a native landscape area. Permits cost $100 for parcels under an acre and $200 for parcels over an acre.
The amendment separates rules for native plantings on residential and non-residential properties and lakefront properties.
Monday's meeting marked the first time in the past three months that council members came together in the same room for a meeting at the Decatur Civic Center. Councilman Bill Faber was the lone member Monday to participate remotely. Because of coronavirus restrictions and efforts to prevent its spread, recent meetings have been conducted via Zoom, a video conferencing application.
City Manager Scot Wrighton on Monday stressed the native plant growth ordinance would not apply to vegetable or fruit gardens. The rules allow for gardens, defined as areas that are “purposefully planned, planted and managed” and can include a variety of plants including ferns, native and ornamental grasses, shrubs and trees that are not defined as weeds. With the exception of trees, vegetation in a garden should not be allowed to grow more than 2 feet high.
City officials involved several organizations in the planning phases of the new rules, including the Macon County Conservation District, Richland Community College, U of I Master Gardeners Club of Decatur, Macon County Soil and Water Conservation District, Sustain Our Natural Areas and the Decatur Audubon Society.
Councilwoman Lisa Gregory said she was glad to see a collaborative effort between the groups and the city, but added she had some concerns. Gregory cited the current ordinance does not require a permit fee to grow native plants on personal property.
Council members last year placed a moratorium on the issue after Decatur residents and local environmentalists said the city code at the time hurt the habitats of pollinators native to Illinois.
Councilman David Horn also expressed concerns over the proposed rules and said some of the language of the revised ordinance should be reconsidered.
Don Carmichael, a Decatur resident who has spoken at multiple council meetings about his backyard garden which consists of some native plants, said the revised ordinance needed another look.
“This isn’t rocket science. The Decatur City Council must cooperate with, not against Mother Nature," said Carmichael. "We need an amended neighborhood ordinance uncomplicated with many nit picky rules and regulations meant only to sabotage, not encourage much needed resident participation."
How does your garden grow? Decatur council considers allowing native prairie plants taller than 10 inches
City officials will meet with the agencies who assisted in drafting the proposal to address concerns from council members.
In other business, the council decided to move forward with a bicycle planning project intended to make transportation around town easier for residents without vehicles. The Illinois Department of Transportation last year awarded the city a $60,000 grant to fund the bicycle project. The city was required to match the grant with $15,000, an expense already accounted for within the city's 2020 budget.
Council members approved entering into an agreement with Lochmueller Group. Inc. not to exceed $125,000 for the planning phases of the project. A city memo says the Indiana company’s proposal includes “community engagement through social media and virtual platforms” and “providing analysis for the overall bike system including rural/green off-street trails, urban separated trails, urban on-street paths and gaps within the current system and funding solutions to implement the plan.”
Wrighton said this project would be implemented countywide.
The project will begin this month and would be completed by June 30, as required by the IDOT grant.
PHOTOS: How Decatur residents are coping with the pandemic by gardening
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.