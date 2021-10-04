Watch now: Decatur City Council OKs TIF expiration, accepts grant funds

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council on Monday evening OK'd the expiration of a tax-increment financing district on the city's southeast side. City officials also voted to accept an additional $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds that will be earmarked to address housing insecurity.
The Southeast Plaza TIF, which takes in properties east of Illinois 121 between Evergreen Court and just south of Fitzgerald Road, was created in 1997.
TIF districts are tools used by local governments to leverage future gains in property tax revenue to attract private investment to blighted areas in need of redevelopment.
In this sense, the district served its purpose. What was once vacant farmland now includes an movie theatre, hotel, several restaurants and a residential subdivision. City officials could have renewed the TIF for an additional 12 years with approval from state lawmakers, but opted to let it sunset. The vote was unanimous.
According to city documents, the equalized assessed value within the district increased from $127,719 in 1997 to $3.6 million present day. This will generate an additional $300,000 annually for taxing bodies.
Meanwhile, the council voted to accept additional grant funds through the ARP.
The funds fall under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's HOME program, which is meant to address housing issues.
According to HUD's website, uses for the funds include tenant-based rental assistance, housing rehabilitation, assistance to homebuyers and new construction of housing.
About $1.025 million in HOME funds were already included in the city's fiscal year 2021 budget. The city was later informed of the additional funds available through the federal stimulus package.
City officials said they are still waiting for further guidance from HUD on how this latest batch of funds can be deployed. The public will have an opportunity to give input on how the funds are spent.
In August, the council approved a budget amendment accounting for more than $21 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds, most of it through the ARP, which was signed into law in March.
Also at council Monday night:
ENTERPRISE ZONE
The council approved an ordinance amending the Decatur Macon County Enterprise Zone that will allow developers of multi-unit housing developments to access economic incentives.
An enterprise zone is an economic development tool that exempts properties within from paying sales tax on construction costs. It's more often taken advantage of in commercial and industrial developers.
The incentive would only be available for multi-unit residential projects with 10 or more units. A minimum investment of $50,000 is required per unit to qualify.
The Mount Zion Village Council has already approved the amendment to the intergovernmental agreement. Forsyth, Long Creek and Macon County are expected to voted on it this month. Approval of all five governing bodies is necessary for the change to take effect.
FIBER OPTICS
The council unanimously approved a change order to a contract with Bodine Electric for the installation of 144 strand fiber optic cable that will expand the reach of the city's broadband network.
In April, the city approved a $915,000 contract with Bodine for the broadband expansion, which included three fire houses. The city received an $800,000 state grant for the project, covering the rest with federal stimulus funds.
Also at that April meeting, the council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Decatur Public Schools to extend the fiber optic network to 11 school district properties.
But a $600,000 grant paying for a majority of the school district's portion of the project wasn't approved until July, contributing to the delays.
Broadband access will be extended to Franklin and Parsons schools, Stephen Decatur Middle School and Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools. It will also be extended to six specialty schools: American Dreamer STEM Academy, Dennis Lab School, Hope Academy, Johns Hill Magnet School and William Harris Learning Academy.
TRAFFIC SIGNALS
The council approved the purchase of 18 Opticom traffic preemption devices for $113,067. The devices allow emergency vehicles to communicate with traffic signals and, if necessary, change the light to ensure safe passage.