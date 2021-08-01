 Skip to main content
Watch now: Decatur City Council poised to adopt spending plan for federal COVID-19 relief

Inside the COVID relief package passed by Congress: multiple measures aimed at providing targeted help for some of the lowest-earning Americans.According to the Tax Policy Center, the poorest one-fifth of Americans will see 20% higher incomes this year, thanks to $1,400 stimulus checks and an expanded child tax credit.That child tax credit was raised from the customary $2,000 per year per child to $3,000 per year for children aged 6-17, and $3,600 for children under 6. Plus, the credit will pay out on a monthly basis, meaning most American families with children may actually see monthly payments between $250 and $300. Advocates say those payments could cut the number of children living in poverty by nearly half.Also tucked into the bill: $39 billion in relief distributed to states to help struggling child care centers and money to fund the pensions for reportedly more than a million unionized retirees whose pensions are near collapse. Additionally, the bill contains expanded health insurance tax credits, meaning families wont pay more than 8.5% of their income on health care.It even contains the largest targeted funding ever for Indigenous people -- $31 billion -- and up to $5 billion for farmers of color, which some are dubbing a first batch of reparations. "This legislation is one of the most transformative and historic bills any of us will ever have the opportunity to support, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday, moments before the bill was passed. But for Republicans, the nearly $2 trillion bill was simply too expensive and too late, with some saying $1.9 trillion might have only been appropriate a year ago. The bill passed both houses without the vote of a single congressional Republican.

DECATUR — Six weeks after members gave staff their input in a study session, the Decatur City Council will vote on a budget amendment Monday that will authorize the spending of more than $21 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds. 

The vast majority of the funds, $16.9 million, come from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year while more than $4 million is leftover from stimulus programs approved under former President Donald Trump's administration. 

Watch now: Spouses of police officers address Decatur City Council

Per the ordinance, about $9 million will be spent on high-priority water and sewer projects, including the replacement of a water clarifier at the South Water Treatment Plant, the separation of the combined sanitary and storm sewer system around Oakland and Grand avenues and the reduction of inflow and infiltration in the area around Division Street and Ellen Avenue.

Another $2 million will go toward a plan to invest in the city's dilapidated housing stock, a major piece of its neighborhood revitalization initiative. It would be a down payment on a larger $7 million plan, with the remainder of the funding coming from ARP funds to be dispersed next year. 

About $2.5 million would go toward replacing lost tax revenue in the fiscal year 2020 budget, $1 million would be allocated toward broadband expansion.

A $200,000 grant would be awarded to the Children's Museum of Illinois, which has faced significant financial difficulty since the start of the pandemic.

"The proposed ordinance, an the strategy outlined by this memo, provides funds where the City Council has informally directed them; but it also sets aside a significant amount of federal relief monies for future uses where the entire council has not yet determined whether and to what extent they want to provide additional assistance using APR funds," wrote City Manager Scot Wrighton in a memo to Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and council members.

Also included is $450,000 in ARP funds for rental assistance. Though the city already has an agreement with Decatur-based Dove, Inc. to administer the city's rent, mortgage and utility relief program, the ARP funds are more flexible than existing Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant funds, allowing for money to get out the door quicker to those who need it. 

"HUD just wouldn't budge on some of these rules," Wrighton said. "And so to meet the need, we decided to identify a different funding source."

About $1.7 million in ARP funds will remain unallocated for now, with Wrighton saying that replacement of lost tax revenue was lower than expected under federal guidelines. Wrighton said those funds will be released once the council chimes in on its use. 

Beyond ARP funds, the amendment authorizes the spending of remaining CARES Act funds for demolitions, fire station construction, one-time police and fire expenses and grants for small businesses. 

The city will receive an additional $16.9 million in ARP funds next year. 

The City Council meets Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. at the Decatur Civic Center.

Scot Wrighton

Wrighton
