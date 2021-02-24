Watch now: Decatur City Council primary cost 'a lot of money per vote'; Winning candidates react to outcome

DECATUR — The cost of Tuesday’s Decatur City Council primary election has not yet been determined, but Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said one thing is certain.
“It is a lot of money per vote, I will tell you that, because the fixed costs are always the same,” he said.
From the $150 owed to each election judge to the printing of election materials to the cost of voting machines, there was a high cost for an election that only brought out about 7% of registered voters in Decatur.
The primary was triggered after a write-in candidate increased the total number of candidates vying for three city council seats from 12 to 13. Even when the number went back down to 12 after a candidate dropped out, the primary remained, as early voting had already commenced.
“It's still statute,” Tanner said. “It's been changed before, and is it something that they would consider changing in the future? I would like to think so.”
“Whether we have 12 candidates or 13 candidates in April, would that have made a difference? I don't know,” he said.
In any case, the field has now been whittled down from 12 to six candidates after Tuesday’s results, which saw two incumbents and four challengers make it to the April 6 general election. Incumbent Pat McDaniel did not seek reelection.
Incumbent council member David Horn and former Decatur Park District Police Chief Ed Culp were the top two vote-getters, followed by council member Chuck Kuhle and challengers Marty Watkins, Will Wetzel and Jacob Jenkins.
John Phillips, the seventh-place finisher, is about 70 votes behind sixth-place finisher Jenkins. With only 126 potential vote-by-mail ballots left outstanding, Tanner said it is unlikely to alter the outcome of the election.
But the candidates’ order on the ballot, determined by the highest vote-getter, could shift. Currently, just 16 votes separate first-place finisher Horn and second-place finisher Culp. Third-place vote-getter Kuhle leads fourth-place Watkins by 41 votes.
“Mathematically, it is possible for Jenkins to be unseated by Philips, but it's incredibly unlikely,” Tanner said. “But it is more likely that the order of the ballot could change because you're only talking about a dozen or two between the candidates at the top four.”
Tanner said determining ballot order will delay early voting for Decatur residents until March 12.
Early voting for Macon County residents who do not live in the city of Decatur begins Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St.
Winning candidates react
Horn, reached after the results were posted, thanked those who voted in the low turnout affair, saying that "your voices have been heard."
Culp attributed his solid performance to his values mirroring those of many Decatur residents and them remembering his public service over the past three decades.
"I've always been behind the scenes helping my friends run for offices here locally, but I've never had my name on a ballot," Culp said. "So when you see your name on a ballot and then you see numbers start rolling in, you kind of swallow hard with that one. So it's very humbling."
Kuhle said it was "hard to interpret what this all means” given how only about 3,300 votes were cast in the race. But, he said he was nevertheless pleased to be moving on.
"In tennis, that was the qualifying, and now I'm into the main draw," Kuhle said. "So we'll see how it pans out in April. So I'm very pleased to move on and start the main campaign."
Watkins was picking up campaign signs from polling sites when a Herald & Review reporter called, informing him that he advanced to the next round.
"I would like to attribute (the result) to the fact that this is the third time that I have ran," Watkins said. "And secondly, the activity that I have in the community. I'm very involved in our community and I think that that played a role in it as well."
Though making it to the final round, there was a fairly large distance between the top four and fifth- and sixth-place finishers Wetzel and Jenkins.
"Honestly, it's going to come down to safely knocking on doors throughout Decatur," Wetzel said of what it will take to win. "I'm putting together volunteers. I don't know how many doors that we’re going to be able to knock on but, I think that's a great equalizer."
"We are going to continue to work on our ground game, continue to inform populations who typically do not vote by helping to get them to the polls," Jenkins said of his strategy.
Phillips just missed the cut, but described it as "actually kind of a relief," as it will allow him to focus on other things that have come up in his life recently.
Meet the candidates running for Decatur City Council
The Herald & Review is profiling the candidates running for Decatur City Council.
The Herald & Review is profiling the candidates running for Decatur City Council.
The Herald & Review is profiling the candidates running for Decatur City Council.
The Herald & Review is profiling the candidates running for Decatur City Council.
The Herald & Review is profiling the candidates running for Decatur City Council.
The Herald & Review is profiling the candidates running for Decatur City Council.
The Herald & Review is profiling the candidates running for Decatur City Council.
The Herald & Review is profiling the candidates running for Decatur City Council.