Watch now: Decatur City Council primary cost 'a lot of money per vote'; Winning candidates react to outcome

Horn, reached after the results were posted, thanked those who voted in the low turnout affair, saying that "your voices have been heard."

Culp attributed his solid performance to his values mirroring those of many Decatur residents and them remembering his public service over the past three decades.

"I've always been behind the scenes helping my friends run for offices here locally, but I've never had my name on a ballot," Culp said. "So when you see your name on a ballot and then you see numbers start rolling in, you kind of swallow hard with that one. So it's very humbling."

Kuhle said it was "hard to interpret what this all means” given how only about 3,300 votes were cast in the race. But, he said he was nevertheless pleased to be moving on.

"In tennis, that was the qualifying, and now I'm into the main draw," Kuhle said. "So we'll see how it pans out in April. So I'm very pleased to move on and start the main campaign."

Watkins was picking up campaign signs from polling sites when a Herald & Review reporter called, informing him that he advanced to the next round.