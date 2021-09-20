Watch now: Decatur City Council votes to drop residency requirement

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council voted Monday to formally repeal a five-year-old policy recommendation that all city workers live within city limits.

The action comes as the city seeks to increase the pool of prospective employees in a tight labor market. Several key positions, such as civil engineering, have gone unfilled for long stretches of time.

"Workers are hard to come by," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. "We can't even get people to work at restaurants for lunch."

Though long considered an option to incentivize recruitment efforts, the repeal of the residency policy became a forgone conclusion when the city dropped its insistence that new police officers live within Decatur city limits for the first five years on the job.

That was one of the last issues to be resolved before the city and the Policemen's Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 39 reached an agreement, which was ratified by the union in August and approved by the council two weeks ago.

Under Illinois law, collective bargaining agreements supersede any city council action on residency. This meant that when the original ordinance passed in 2016, it only applied to non-union positions.

However, the unions representing the city's firefighters and civilian employees soon agreed to the five-year residency provision for new hires.

The police union held out. The issue was to be settled in arbitration until the city dropped its demand, which was done in part to attract new officers. Retirements have outpaced the hiring of new officers for years.

The vote was 5-1, with Councilman Bill Faber the lone 'no' vote. Councilman Dennis Cooper was not present.

Faber said he did not begrudge city manager Scot Wrighton for the city's new position as the council gave him leeway to drop the residency issue in negotiations with the police union.

"But let's understand this from a historical point of view: our decision this evening is a step back, it is a desperate policy made in terms of trying to put together a deal, and it's really going to imperil, I believe, the strengthening of our community," Faber said.

Councilman Ed Culp, on the other hand, viewed it as "a step forward."

"We're thinking outside the box," Culp said. "We have to open up our recruiting."

Councilman David Horn, long a proponent of the residency requirement, agreed that it should be repealed if the city felt it would help attract more workers.

"So if the barrier to filling open positions is the residency requirement, I'm supportive of removing it," Horn said. "The greater concern for the city is not having employees to fill key positions: too few police officers, engineers, and neighborhood services staff (are) just three examples or problems for city operations."

The city had 474 full-time equivalent positions in 2020, according to city documents. Wrighton said he was not sure what proportion lived within Decatur City limits, but estimated that "about half" the city's police officers live outside the city.

To be clear, the residency requirement is still on the books for a number of city employees. Those with a department head rank or higher will still have to be city residents as a condition of employment.

Other employees would likely be subject to some residency restrictions, such as living within Macon County.

And union contracts with city residency provisions would have to be amended for the change to take effect for those employees.

In other news, the council had its first discussion about the city's annual property tax levy, which will likely not see a vote until December.

Wrighton sought council guidance as city staff prepares to make the annual ask. Most councilmembers sought to protect city taxpayers from an increase, with several expressing concern about the impact inflation may have on property values.

Last year, the city approved a $14.46 million tax levy, with the bulk going towards police and fire pensions and the library. These equaled out to about $1.70 per $100 of assessed value, or about $1,700 on a home valued at $100,000.

Wrighton offered three possible options. The first would keep the levy the same, which would likely result in a drop in the tax rate due to the growth in equalized assessed value.

The second would keep the tax rate the same, which would effectively increase most property tax bills due to the increase in property values.

The third would levy the amount needed to cover the full cost of pensions and other obligations covered under the tax levy.

The first two options would save businesses and residents from a massive property tax increase, but would likely require the city dip into the general fund for at least $1 million to cover the full pension payment.

Most council members appeared to be in favor of either option two or a hybrid of option one and option two. All said they would like to see Wrighton come back with that hybrid option before taking action.

