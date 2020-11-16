Watch now: Decatur city council votes to require masks in public

He said some vacant staff positions had remained dark and there were voluntary furloughs but no forced layoffs. Kindseth said the city had scrutinized the expense of every dollar and cut back wherever it could.

“And there were delays in purchases, so vehicles that could be Bandaided together to get one more year out of them, we did things like that,” he added. “Things that city staff wanted or needed were delayed.”

Wrighton, in a budget briefing note, said the city wasn’t out of the woods yet amid COVID uncertainties and the likelihood of state budget woes after voters shot down Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s graduated income tax plan.

Wrighton said 2021 budget plans can’t yet account for “possible legislative efforts by the State of Illinois to fix their budget woes by raiding statute-proscribed local government revenue streams.”

Kindseth, however, is focused on the hope the revenue glass will turn out to be at least half full. In comments to the Herald & Review before the meeting, he said recent announcements of major vaccine successes augured well for a post-COVID economic recovery in the months ahead.

“Absolutely, I think it's good to see some positive news like this after we’ve had many months of just a lot of negativity because of the virus,” he added.