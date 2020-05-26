Watch now: Decatur city leaders discuss outdoor dining accommodations

×
Help support our COVID-19 coverage
We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.
The Decatur City Council chambers in the Civic Center are shown on Monday. The council is considering how to stem financial losses due to COVID-19.
Analisa Trofimuk
DECATUR — City leaders are holding a special meeting that will include discussing details of outdoor dining at restaurants and bars set to begin Friday under
Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.
Pritzker
announced last week restaurants and bars would be allowed to reopen on May 29 for outdoor dining with restrictions which include spacing tables six-feet apart and face coverings for employees.
Decatur City Council members are discussing what the new measure will look like and they will vote on an ordinance that allows for dining on public right of way areas in some instances.
PHOTOS: Signs of encouragement during COVID-19 in Central Illinois
Mount Zion Grade School
Mount Zion Grade School displays an encouraging sign in Mount Zion on April 1st, 2020.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Marina's
Signs are seen in the window of Marina's on Merchant St on April 1,2020, in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
AMC Theater
AMC Theater in Decatur, north of Mount Zion, lies empty as restrictions caused by COVID-19 affect theaters and entertainment venues around the country on April 22, 2020.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
AMC Theater
AMC Theater in Decatur shows signs regarding their temporary closing due to restrictions caused by COVID-19 on April 22, 2020.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
AMC Theater
AMC Theater in Forsyth shows signs regarding their temporary closing due to restrictions caused by COVID-19 on April 22, 2020.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Avon Theatre
The Avon Theatre in Decatur is shown on April 23,2020.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Avon Theatre
The Avon Theatre in Decatur is shown on April 23, 2020.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Hearts
Colorful shapes are seen in a window at a home in Warrensburg on April 22, 2020.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Stevenson Elementary School
Stevenson Elementary School displays an encouraging message in Decatur on April 22, 2020.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Hearts for Healthcare Workers
A "Hearts for Healthcare Workers" sign on is seen in a window on April 23, 2020, in Forsyth.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur Public Library
A sign at the Decatur Public Library says it will be closed until further notice on March 30, 2020.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur Brew Works
A sign in the window at Decatur Brew Workers announces the closure on March 30, 2020, due to COVID-19.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
'God is the way'
An inspirational sign is seen in a window at a business on Main Street in Decatur on March 30, 2020.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
All Things Beautiful
A sign is shown at All Things Beautiful in downtown Decatur on March 30th, 2020.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mary W. French Academy
An encouraging message is shown at Mary W. French Academy on March 30, 2020, in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Peace sign
A peace sign made of colorful hearts is shown in a window at Timber Cove Apartments in Decatur on March 31, 2020.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
A sign is shown at the South Wheatland Fire Protection District on April 23, 2020, in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
A sign is shown outside the South Wheatland Fire Protection District building on April 23, 2020, in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Grace United Methodist Church
A sign at Grace United Methodist Church announces that services are canceled on April 6, 2020, in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Macon County Health Department
A message from the Macon County Health Department is shown on April 23, 2020, in Decatur
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
A message from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Decatur is shown on April 23, 2020.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Lincoln Theater
An encouraging message is shown on the Lincoln Theater marquee on April 23, 2020.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Macon County Health Department
The Macon County Health Department is shown. Messages in the windows say "BETTER TOGETHER" and "THANK YOU."
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion Christian Church
A sign at Mount Zion Christian Church displays to "Spread the good news" is shown on April 1, 2020.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Rock Springs Nature Center
A sign announces the closure of Rock Springs Nature Center on March 16, 2020.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Overlook Adventure Park
A digital sign announces that activities are suspended at Overlook Adventure Park on April 17, 2020, in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chalk
"Love" was created by Lilly, Chris, and Hanna Renfro on Greenridge Drive in Decatur during “Chalk the Walk.” on March 24, 2020.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Riverside Baptist Church
A sign at Riverside Baptist Church announces online services on March 24, 2020, in Decatur.
JEFFREY SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
An encouraging message is shown on the sign at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital., on March 24, 2020, in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Window sign
A colorful sign is shown in a window on April 1, 2020, in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
'Happy Spring!'
Colorful pastel hearts are shown in a window at Timber Cove Apartments on April 1, 2020, in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
'Everything will be OK!'
An encouraging message is shown on April 1, 2020, in a window at Timber Cove Apartments in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Hearts
Vibrant paper hearts are shown in a window on April 1, 2020, at Timber Cove Apartments in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.