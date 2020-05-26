You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Decatur city leaders discuss outdoor dining accommodations
Watch now: Decatur city leaders discuss outdoor dining accommodations

DECATUR — City leaders are holding a special meeting that will include discussing details of outdoor dining at restaurants and bars set to begin Friday under Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.

Pritzker announced last week restaurants and bars would be allowed to reopen on May 29 for outdoor dining with restrictions which include spacing tables six-feet apart and face coverings for employees.

Decatur City Council members are discussing what the new measure will look like and they will vote on an ordinance that allows for dining on public right of way areas in some instances. 

Download PDF READ THE DOCUMENT: Decatur ordinance for outdoor dining on public right of way areas

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

