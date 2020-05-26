Watch now: Decatur city leaders discuss outdoor dining accommodations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — City leaders are holding a special meeting that will include discussing details of outdoor dining at restaurants and bars set to begin Friday under Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.

Pritzker announced last week restaurants and bars would be allowed to reopen on May 29 for outdoor dining with restrictions which include spacing tables six-feet apart and face coverings for employees.

Decatur City Council members are discussing what the new measure will look like and they will vote on an ordinance that allows for dining on public right of way areas in some instances.

