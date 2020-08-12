You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Decatur city manager on COVID data: 'We need to be concerned about these numbers'
0 comments
top story

Watch now: Decatur city manager on COVID data: 'We need to be concerned about these numbers'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton in a weekly video message to the community on Wednesday said additional cases of COVID underscore the need for masks and avoiding large gatherings. 

Sixteen new cases were reported in Macon County on Tuesday, which puts the positivity rate at 3.2%. 

"We need to be concerned about these numbers," he said. 

Watch the video message here:

Can you identify these Decatur buildings? 👀

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News