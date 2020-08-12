Watch now: Decatur city manager on COVID data: 'We need to be concerned about these numbers'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton in a weekly video message to the community on Wednesday said additional cases of COVID underscore the need for masks and avoiding large gatherings.

Sixteen new cases were reported in Macon County on Tuesday, which puts the positivity rate at 3.2%.

"We need to be concerned about these numbers," he said.

Watch the video message here:

