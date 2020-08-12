Watch now: Decatur city manager on COVID data: 'We need to be concerned about these numbers'

DECATUR — Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton in a weekly video message to the community on Wednesday said additional cases of COVID underscore the need for masks and avoiding large gatherings.
Sixteen new cases were reported in Macon County on Tuesday, which puts the positivity rate at 3.2%.
"We need to be concerned about these numbers," he said.
Watch the video message here:
Can you identify these Decatur buildings? 👀
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.