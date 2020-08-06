You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Decatur city manager on COVID: 'No one in city government wants to revoke any licenses'
0 comments

Watch now: Decatur city manager on COVID: 'No one in city government wants to revoke any licenses'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — City Manager Scot Wrighton in a video update on COVID-19 urged businesses to follow social distancing and mask recommendations. 

"For the city of Decatur's part, our goal and our focus is clear: keep businesses open, strong and successful, while protecting the population's public health," he said. 

Look up! The stories of Decatur's tallest buildings

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News