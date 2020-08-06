Watch now: Decatur city manager on COVID: 'No one in city government wants to revoke any licenses'

DECATUR — City Manager Scot Wrighton in a video update on COVID-19 urged businesses to follow social distancing and mask recommendations.
"For the city of Decatur's part, our goal and our focus is clear: keep businesses open, strong and successful, while protecting the population's public health," he said.
