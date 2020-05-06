Watch now: Decatur city manager says COVID-19 test access is increasing

DECATUR — City Manager Scot Wrighton in an informational video Wednesday highlighted the county's recent access to testing for COVID-19 and encouraged continued social distancing and other precautions.
"Our access to testing is increasing on a daily basis," Wrighton said, adding that local leaders are doing their part in achieving Gov. J.B. Pritzker's goal of conducting over 10,000 tests statewide.
Macon County Health Department officials announced in a news release Wednesday five newly confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 132.
Decatur city staff and officials of the Macon County Health Department create informational videos on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week, offering community updates pertaining to coronavirus.
Wrighton on Wednesday said Macon County healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic have been doing everything they can to treat those who have the virus.
"Our local healthcare providers here in Decatur and Macon County have been able to handle and meet the needs of COVID-19 patients without running up against limitations of capacity," Wrighton said. "That is good news but as many of you know that good news on the medical side of the numbers hasn't translated to opening up businesses sooner or faster or by certain categories."
But the future of business openings became a bit more clear yesterday after Pritzker announced the five-phase Restore Illinois plan, which would reopen the state by regions determined by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Under the new plan, regions would move from phase to phase toward reopening. Reaching phase 5 means the region's businesses can allow customers inside their establishments, gatherings are allowed, face coverings are no longer required among several other measures.
Wrighton said moving forward in the phases isn't necessarily based on rules or requests from businesses.
"It depends on certain medical numbers," he said. "Those are how many positive tests there are, what kind of capacity the hospital has for handling new cases and how the medical community is set up to handle it and then how widely available testing is."
The state is in the second phase, which means some of the restrictions have been loosened as of May 1. Wrighton noted that going forward from here, the ability to open up businesses is not just going to be a function of local leaders. It has to be a joint effort between medical professionals and workers, government officials and the community.
"Without the community's concerted effort and coming together, we can't reduce the number of cases while we continue to test," he said. "...As long as there is an increase in the number of cases then we are going to be in phase two which is where we are now."
He urged that residents continue to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.
