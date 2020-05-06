Watch now: Decatur city manager says COVID-19 test access is increasing

But the future of business openings became a bit more clear yesterday after Pritzker announced the five-phase Restore Illinois plan, which would reopen the state by regions determined by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Under the new plan, regions would move from phase to phase toward reopening. Reaching phase 5 means the region's businesses can allow customers inside their establishments, gatherings are allowed, face coverings are no longer required among several other measures.

Wrighton said moving forward in the phases isn't necessarily based on rules or requests from businesses.

"It depends on certain medical numbers," he said. "Those are how many positive tests there are, what kind of capacity the hospital has for handling new cases and how the medical community is set up to handle it and then how widely available testing is."

The state is in the second phase, which means some of the restrictions have been loosened as of May 1. Wrighton noted that going forward from here, the ability to open up businesses is not just going to be a function of local leaders. It has to be a joint effort between medical professionals and workers, government officials and the community.