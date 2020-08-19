Watch now: Decatur city manager warns about increasing COVID numbers

DECATUR — City Manager Scot Wrighton in a video message raised concerns about increasing COVID cases and the impact on Macon County.
"Warning status would set the county on the road to Phase 3 rules, which mandates some businesses close, and none of us want to see that," he said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday also announced 2,295 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths
