Watch now: Decatur council brainstorms solutions for budget shortfall due to pandemic

DECATUR — City council members and staff are holding a study session in council chambers to go over solutions for major projected revenue losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The outbreak of COVID-19 puts business owners in a tough spot, limiting most of their customer interactions to online ordering, curbside pickup and/or delivery. A loss in revenue for local businesses, ranging from gas stations to major service providers, leaves local leaders having to pick up the pieces.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe told the Herald & Review last week that changes to the city's budget, particularly the general fund, would not be pretty.
"We are going to have to look at every option and it is not going to be fun. It is going to hurt, it is going to be bad," Moore Wolfe said during a Zoom interview on Friday. "Services are going to be cut. Things are going to be slowed down and it is not what you want to do."
Council members are participating in a study session to discuss the potential impacts of the pandemic and what steps can be taken to make up for the blow to the city's budget- even if it means staff cuts or pay reductions.
Council members last week shared their thoughts going into the study session.
