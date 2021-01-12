Watch now: Decatur council delays changing COVID enforcement ordinance

There were impassioned pleas on both sides at Monday's council meeting, and guest speakers included Brandi Binkley, the administrator of the Macon County Health Department.

"Please don't make this move at this time," she said of easing the restrictions. "We ask you to continue to stay the course and help save the lives you have been saving by the measures you have taken in the past."

City Manager Scot Wrighton had warned against defying Pritzker's orders, fearing the potential for "adverse legal action or reduction in state funding" in retaliation. But several council members were swayed by the economic damage being done by COVID lockdowns as bars, restaurants and gambling parlors saw their customer base being strangled to the point where, in some cases, the survival of the businesses was in doubt.

Councilman Chuck Kuhle had proposed at least allowing restaurants and bars to open at 25% capacity. He said the city could not keep putting the issue off as businesses withered and died. "We can't just sit here indefinitely," he said of the council.

But others were not persuaded. Councilman David Horn said Macon County had the highest death rate of any county in Central Illinois. "I am strongly opposed to eliminating the city's COVID-19 safety ordinances and their subsequent enforcement," he added.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}