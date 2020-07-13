Watch now: Decatur council hears ideas for revising minority business enterprise city code

Local governments nationwide are taking steps toward restructuring policies and finances as an attempt to create a more inclusive environment.

The push toward inclusivity has been greater in recent months because of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has been at the forefront of national conversation following the death of George Floyd. In May, Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking protests and marches across the U.S.

Police and city officials in Decatur previously said they would be open to changes.

The addendum up for consideration also proposed adding a local requirement for minority business enterprises. The current policy states that there must be not less than 51 percent minority ownership of the business, and the minority ownership must control the management and daily operations of the business. Wrighton said in a memo that this could be changed to include a requirement that the minority business enterprises are located in Macon County or an adjoining county.

At the end of a lengthy discussion Wrighton said he would bring back more detailed and in-depth rule changes for council members to vote on.