Watch now: Decatur council hears ideas for revising minority business enterprise city code

DECATUR — A more inclusive environment for minority business enterprises is being argued and formulated by the Decatur City Council.
Council members during a study session on Monday evaluated potential changes to the minority business enterprise city code so that it would be more welcoming and even offer cash incentives.
City Manager Scot Wrighton said the city rules for encouraging minority business participation needed more "carrots." One proposed example: "If (a minority business) is the low bidder then he gets the bid; but if he is not the low bidder but is within 2 percent of the low bid, then he would get it anyway for having registered in advance as an MBE (minority business) contractor."
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said it was time to get things moving and improve the city's track record of minority business participation. "Really, I think we should just get to work," she added.
The current ordinance, “Unlawful Discrimination” under Chapter 28 of city code, is a set of enforceable goals for inclusion of minority contractors and employees in city-funded construction projects, Wrighton wrote in a memo to council.
Potential changes drafted in an addendum discussed on Monday include adding language for businesses owned by women and minorities, local enterprises, small and start-up enterprises and enterprises owned by people with disabilities.
Local governments nationwide are taking steps toward restructuring policies and finances as an attempt to create a more inclusive environment.
The push toward inclusivity has been greater in recent months because of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has been at the forefront of national conversation following the death of George Floyd. In May, Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking protests and marches across the U.S.
Police and city officials in Decatur previously said they would be open to changes.
The addendum up for consideration also proposed adding a local requirement for minority business enterprises. The current policy states that there must be not less than 51 percent minority ownership of the business, and the minority ownership must control the management and daily operations of the business. Wrighton said in a memo that this could be changed to include a requirement that the minority business enterprises are located in Macon County or an adjoining county.
At the end of a lengthy discussion Wrighton said he would bring back more detailed and in-depth rule changes for council members to vote on.
The changes won't come soon enough for Darrell Reynolds, who owns New Beginning Contractors Inc. in Decatur. Reynolds, who is African-American, said he is eager to win new contracts and said the city must avoid following the example of the Decatur School District, which had he said had failed in efforts to hire minority business and "nobody on those projects looks like us."
"We know the school board dropped the ball and we pray that you don't drop the ball," he said.
The Decatur School District is in the midst of a major building and renovation project that includes new schools and rehabilitating others.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
