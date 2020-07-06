Watch now: Decatur council members consider amending native plants city code

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — City council members will discuss amending city code to allow for native planting areas with some guidelines and restrictions.

This is the first meeting in roughly three months where the council members are participating in-person at the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. The last several meetings have been held via Zoom, a video conferencing application, to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus.

City Manager Scot Wrighton in a memo said the goal of the changes would “add value to the urban landscape while still controlling the undesirable elements of uncontrolled prairie grass pastures."

Wrighton said the proposed rules were developed after staff met with an advisory committee that included representatives from several organizations, including the Macon County Conservation District, Richland Community College, U of I Master Gardeners Club of Decatur, Macon County Soil and Water Conservation District, Sustain Our Natural Areas and the Decatur Audubon Society.

