You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch now: Decatur council members consider amending native plants city code
0 comments
alert

Watch now: Decatur council members consider amending native plants city code

{{featured_button_text}}
Decatur City Council meeting in Decatur Civic Center Theater

DECATUR — City council members will discuss amending city code to allow for native planting areas with some guidelines and restrictions

This is the first meeting in roughly three months where the council members are participating in-person at the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. The last several meetings have been held via Zoom, a video conferencing application, to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus. 

City Manager Scot Wrighton in a memo said the goal of the changes would “add value to the urban landscape while still controlling the undesirable elements of uncontrolled prairie grass pastures."

Code change would regulate what Decatur residents can grow on their property

Wrighton said the proposed rules were developed after staff met with an advisory committee that included representatives from several organizations, including the Macon County Conservation District, Richland Community College, U of I Master Gardeners Club of Decatur, Macon County Soil and Water Conservation District, Sustain Our Natural Areas and the Decatur Audubon Society.

Download PDF Agenda

PHOTOS: How Decatur residents are coping with the pandemic by gardening

1 of 17

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News