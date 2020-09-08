Watch now: Decatur council OKs spending extra $576,000 for Brush College Road project

But in approving the extra design costs, council members were persuaded by Wrighton who said getting the finished design out ready for construction bids on time would help control future building costs.

"The prospect of stopping the design... I find to be an even higher risk because it has the prospect of almost certainly pushing back unacceptably the bid letting on this project which has been timed so far to reduce our costs as much as possible," the city manager added.

The design bill has jumped due to added requirements and unforeseen problems with the engineering work, and isn’t the only bill to increase. Briefing documents presented to council members showed the projected cost to build the project has jumped from a previous estimate of $25.35 million to more than $42 million, a 67 percent increase.

The city is now working to bring that bill down by trimming costs wherever it can and seeking state and federal regulator help to lean on railroads and persuade them to back off design specifications they have insisted on. Commenting in a briefing document, Wrighton called the railroads’ demands “excessive.” The city is also seeking more funding help from state-allocated federal funds designed to pay for major transportation improvements; money from these sources was already lined up to pay the bulk of the original $25.35 million cost estimate.