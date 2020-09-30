Watch now: Decatur council to discuss COVID-related rent, utility assistance for residents

DECATUR — Decatur City Scot Wrighton on Wednesday said the city council on Monday is expected to discuss a plan to provide utility and rent assistance to residents who are dealing with COVID-related issues.
Wrighton in a video message said the money is through federal COVID assistance funding. Officials submitted the proposal about two months ago and it was recently approved, he said.
