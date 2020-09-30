 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Decatur council to discuss COVID-related rent, utility assistance for residents
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: Decatur council to discuss COVID-related rent, utility assistance for residents

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur City Scot Wrighton on Wednesday said the city council on Monday is expected to discuss a plan to provide utility and rent assistance to residents who are dealing with COVID-related issues.

Wrighton in a video message said the money is through federal COVID assistance funding. Officials submitted the proposal about two months ago and it was recently approved, he said.

Watch the video here: 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

7 facts about Decatur's Transfer House

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News