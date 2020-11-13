Watch now: Decatur council to discuss mandatory face coverings

Support local journalism. Become a Herald & Review member. Digital subscriptions start at $3 for 13 weeks. Learn more.
DECATUR — Illinois shattered another COVID record Friday, with new confirmed and probable cases topping 15,000 in one day. Decatur City Council members on Monday also are expected to discuss a plan to require face masks, as health officials are warning the state could be headed for another stay-at-home order if the current surge of the virus doesn’t come under control.
“If we want to be able to go out to eat, to finally have that wedding that's been postponed since the spring, to visit family and friends, we need to stay home now to be able to achieve that later,” Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a press conference. “And the only way we can begin to get back to normal is to reverse the trend to decrease the number of people getting infected every day.”
All but six Illinois counties are at the state's COVID-19 warning level and there is growing concern a wave of cases will overwhelm hospitals, crippling health care systems, she said.
“If someone has a heart attack tomorrow, that person is also going to want to have a bed in a hospital, and whether it's a COVID person in that bed or a flu person in that bed, that heart attack victim needs to have some care too and we need to make sure that going into these coming months, that everyone's going to have a bed to be cared for,” she said, noting that some hospitals are already canceling elective procedures to dedicate the staff and hospital beds for more dire needs.
As of Thursday night, there were 5,362 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients, an increase of 104 from the day prior. Of those, 990 were in intensive care unit beds and 488 were on ventilators. The hospital bed usage was the highest since the pandemic began, while the ICU bed usage was the highest since May 27 and ventilator usage was the highest since June 4.
“The situation we face now is increasingly dangerous for health care workers and hospital systems especially in every part of our state,” Pritzker said. “More Illinoisans are in the hospital battling COVID-19 now than we saw at our highest average in the spring. And, increasingly, we have regions at risk for potential ICU bed shortages and staffing shortages, as our case rates continue to rise.”
Evictions suspended
The 15,415 cases state public health officials reported was 2,713 more than the previous record set Thursday. Over the past week, the state is averaging 12,345 cases of COVID-19 per day. The recovery as of Friday stood at 97%.
State health officials also reported 27 more fatalities Friday, bringing the statewide death toll to 10,504 since the pandemic began. While there were fewer deaths reported Friday than in recent days, the state has averaged 61 deaths per day over the past week, up from 41 at the beginning of the month.
Hospitalizations, a key indicator of how the virus is spreading, also continue to surge. As of Thursday might, 5,362 people were in the hospital with COVID-19, 990 of them in intensive care and 488 on ventilators. Over the past three days, there have been more coronavirus patients in the hospital each day than at any time during the first wave in the spring.
Pritzker also announced he was extending a host of coronavirus-related executive orders for another 30 days, including an extension of a moratorium on evictions. He called the extension “the right thing to do to protect our most vulnerable residents.”
Additionally, all driver service centers are shuttering until Dec. 7 "due to worsening COVID-19 pandemic," the Secretary of State's Office said.
Businesses could refuse service under city plan under consideration
Also Friday, the Decatur city clerk added an agenda item to the Monday City Council meeting to amend city code "regarding mandatory face coverings." The item would require protective face coverings in most public settings. Business owners or workers could "refuse admission, service and allowance to remain in or on their property to any individual who fails to wear a face covering," according to the proposal.
Fines would range from $50 for a first-time offense to $500 for a fourth.
COVID-19 Illinois: Deaths per day
The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza.
Locally, the seven-day positivity rate for Region 6, which includes Macon County and areas east is 13%. Region 3, to the west, is at 16.4%.
Shelby County reported 22 new cases Friday and one person with COVID died, the health department there said.
A stay-at-home advisory also kicks in Monday in Chicago, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot has warned businesses will face fines and potentially be shut down if they don’t follow social distancing rules or properly manage crowds.
The Illinois Retail Merchants Association, a trade association for retailers in the state, sent a note to members after the mayor’s announcement Thursday, urging them to show they were monitoring customer counts.
Dr. Linda Forst, a professor in environmental and occupational health sciences at University of Illinois at Chicago, said the large grocery chains have imposed the right safety measures, but convenience stores and other small shops may not be as conscientious or well equipped to do so.
COVID-19 Illinois: Total deaths
Stores of all kinds would benefit from returning to strict capacity quotas, keeping stores open longer to spread out shopping times, or having more checkout lanes open so people don’t hover for long, said Forst, senior associate dean at UIC’s School of Public Health.
The risk of contracting the virus by just passing someone in a grocery aisle is very low, Forst said, but she advises against strangers standing next to each other chatting about the cereal options for five minutes. What matters is the dose of airborne particles you breathe in, she said.
“I don’t think the customers are at gigantic risk at grocery stores if they follow the rules,” she said. “But the employees that are standing there all day, stocking shelves and customers are hanging over them, I do worry about them.”
The United Food and Commercial Workers union recently said that among its grocery members nationwide, at least 108 have died from COVID-19 and more than 16,300 have been infected or exposed to the virus.
The Chicago Tribune and Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
