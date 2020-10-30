Watch now: Decatur has plan in case of post-election civil unrest, official says

DECATUR — The Decatur city manager says officials have developed a plan in case civil unrest happens in the wake of Tuesday's elections.
"Although I'm optimistic that won't happen in Decatur," Scot Wrighton said in a video update about COVID, the election and other issues.
Other cities are taking similar measures amid high tensions about the presidential race.
In Washington state, federal, state and local officials have participated in "tabletop" exercises outlining possible scenarios for post-election violence and mayhem. At least 300 National Guard soldiers, recently deployed overseas, are being trained to handle civil unrest.
Support Local Journalism
Barricades also were put into place outside the Walmart store in Normal, where officials said the move was taken after rumors on social media.
Walmart also said it has removed ammunition and firearms from displays at its U.S. stores, citing “civil unrest" in some areas.
The retail giant made a similar decision this summer during unrest following the death of George Floyd by police, a move intended to dissuade any potential theft if stores were broken into during protests.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Election 2020: Decatur-area political signs
Trump 2020 - It is what it is
Trump 2020
Tammy Wagoner
Sue Scherer
Submitted by Kylah Poland
Submitted by Gail Clendenen
Submitted by Bryan Smith
Scott Rueter, Pray For Our Nation
Pritzker sign
Nope
Jody Fronk, Vote No
Jesus
Charlie McGorray
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan
Any Functioning Adult 2020
Trump lies
Thank you
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.