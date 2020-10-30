Watch now: Decatur has plan in case of post-election civil unrest, official says

DECATUR — The Decatur city manager says officials have developed a plan in case civil unrest happens in the wake of Tuesday's elections.

"Although I'm optimistic that won't happen in Decatur," Scot Wrighton said in a video update about COVID, the election and other issues.

Other cities are taking similar measures amid high tensions about the presidential race.

In Washington state, federal, state and local officials have participated in "tabletop" exercises outlining possible scenarios for post-election violence and mayhem. At least 300 National Guard soldiers, recently deployed overseas, are being trained to handle civil unrest.

