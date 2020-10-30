 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Decatur has plan in case of post-election civil unrest, official says
0 comments
top story

Watch now: Decatur has plan in case of post-election civil unrest, official says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Decatur city manager says officials have developed a plan in case civil unrest happens in the wake of Tuesday's elections.

"Although I'm optimistic that won't happen in Decatur," Scot Wrighton said in a video update about COVID, the election and other issues.

Other cities are taking similar measures amid high tensions about the presidential race. 

In Washington state, federal, state and local officials have participated in "tabletop" exercises outlining possible scenarios for post-election violence and mayhem. At least 300 National Guard soldiers, recently deployed overseas, are being trained to handle civil unrest.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Barricades also were put into place outside the Walmart store in Normal, where officials said the move was taken after rumors on social media.

Walmart also said it has removed ammunition and firearms from displays at its U.S. stores, citing “civil unrest" in some areas.

The retail giant made a similar decision this summer during unrest following the death of George Floyd by police, a move intended to dissuade any potential theft if stores were broken into during protests.​

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Election 2020: Decatur-area political signs

0 comments
0
0
0
0
20

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News