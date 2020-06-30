Watch now: Decatur justice walk addresses school-to-prison pipeline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Standing in front of the Keil Building where school board members meet and district administrators have their offices, a group of about 100 residents demanded change.

“Black lives can’t matter until Black students matter,” said Jacob Jenkins, organizer of Tuesday’s justice walk.

The march, which took place after the Keil Building had closed for the day, was intended to address the school-to-prison pipeline, one of several national issues at the forefront of discussions regarding the Black Lives Matter movement. While growing up in East St. Louis, Jenkins told the crowd, he interacted with several Black teachers. But that is not the case in Decatur.

“I am tired of our kids dropping out. I’m tired of them being shot in neighborhoods that are underfunded. I’m tired of them being over-policed in the schools as well as in the communities,” Jenkins said. “... Why does a Black curriculum matter? It matters because you have to see something in order to be something,”