Watch now: Decatur justice walk addresses school-to-prison pipeline

DECATUR — Standing in front of the Keil Building where school board members meet and district administrators have their offices, a group of about 100 residents demanded change.
“Black lives can’t matter until Black students matter,” said Jacob Jenkins, organizer of Tuesday’s justice walk.
The march, which took place after the Keil Building had closed for the day, was intended to address the school-to-prison pipeline, one of several national issues at the forefront of discussions regarding the Black Lives Matter movement. While growing up in East St. Louis, Jenkins told the crowd, he interacted with several Black teachers. But that is not the case in Decatur.
“I am tired of our kids dropping out. I’m tired of them being shot in neighborhoods that are underfunded. I’m tired of them being over-policed in the schools as well as in the communities,” Jenkins said. “... Why does a Black curriculum matter? It matters because you have to see something in order to be something,”
This was the third justice walk in Decatur advocating for Black lives following the recent death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody. The first march was on May 31 and drew a crowd of about 500 people. The second walk was held in honor of Black women who are victims of brutality.
People of all ages attended Tuesday’s march, which began at the Decatur Civic Center, holding signs that read “defund police, invest community” and “remove police from schools.”
Katie Burns, whose son is enrolled in the Decatur School District’s special education program, said her participation in Tuesday’s march was to stand for equal treatment of the African-American community.
“... with DPS, there really needs to be some restructuring, some reform because it needs some significant help,” Burns said. “We have different schools that don’t have teachers in there and we need more teachers and the (teaching assistants) still don’t have their contract.”
Denise Swarthout, a spokesperson for the school district, said on Tuesday that the district had no comment about the march.
After stopping at the Keil Building, the group marched through downtown Decatur to the Macon County Jail where Jenkins continued his speech about “divesting in law enforcement” and “investing in the community.”
Local law enforcement officials earlier this month weighed in on national conversation surrounding the concept of restructuring police department funding.
Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown previously told the Herald & Review that rather than looking at defunding the police, officials should consider investing in more resources for mental illnesses and post traumatic stress disorders.
During a news conference last month, Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz previously said he would be interested in exploring the issue further.
“Because police should not be out trying to be a psychologist, or a counselor or a mental health worker,” Getz said. “So there is a lot of different areas that police could use help in and, if funding went to those, I think it would help us in other ways.”
Some of those who participated in Tuesday’s march were also involved in the meeting with Getz, local officials and Jeanelle Norman, NAACP Decatur Branch president. Jayjuan Boatman, a recent MacArthur High School graduate who took part int he community conversation last month, led some of the chants during Tuesday's march.
The group concluded the rally with a meal at the Waterfront Cafe, 799 S. 22nd St., where they watched “13th” a Netflix documentary about racial inequality in the United States. More justice walks are planned, but details are not yet available.
“We need you all to continue to stand with us. Continue to fight with us,” Jenkins said.
