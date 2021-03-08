Watch now: Decatur may lose 'metro' status based on census stats

“I am always concerned when they start recategorizing things because you have to worry about how it will end up when they (federal government programs) start divvying up the money,” said Julie Moore Wolfe, the mayor of Decatur.

There are some 143 other cities from sea to shining sea also sharing Decatur’s prospective nomenclature downgrade to micropolitan and many of them don’t much like it. “I won’t lie. We would be dismayed to see our MSA designation go away,” said Patrick Rollens, a spokesman for Corvallis, Oregon.

“Losing the designation would also have potentially adverse impacts on recruitment for local businesses, as well as Oregon State University.”

Moore Wolfe said she only knows what she has read about what potential name changes might mean but always keeps a wary eye on such things: she says economic survival for any small city requires eternal vigilance.

“We’re always worried about Decatur getting it’s fair share,” she added, noting the concerns of other cities pondering the same problem. “We can’t help worrying, and we have to worry about any opportunity for somebody to take a dollar away.”

