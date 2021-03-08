Watch now: Decatur may lose 'metro' status based on census stats

DECATUR — Shakespeare didn’t believe names mattered all that much.
In Romeo and Juliet, the heroine famously asks: “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”
But when it comes to government statistical analysis, names and designations can have significance. And that’s why a ripple of unease is passing through cities like Decatur which could be on the verge of losing their rather unpoetic title of “metropolitan statistical area”, based on U.S. Census data, in favor of being cut down to “micropolitan statistical area” instead.
Some background: For the last 70 years, a metropolitan statistical area, or “MSA” in U.S. Census-speak, qualified for that title with a population of at least 50,000. Now, based on recommendations made by a committee of various experts from federal agencies that crunch statistics, the Office of Management and Budget is looking at upping the population requirements for MSA status to at least 100,000 souls to reflect changing demographic trends.
Why does that matter? Many federal programs that dispense tax dollars are tied to communities that have the MSA designation. It’s too early to know at this stage what the switch from MSA to micropolitan status — the proposed title for cities with populations between 50,000 and 100,000 — will mean for future tax money allocations, but some city leaders see cause for unease.
“I am always concerned when they start recategorizing things because you have to worry about how it will end up when they (federal government programs) start divvying up the money,” said Julie Moore Wolfe, the mayor of Decatur.
There are some 143 other cities from sea to shining sea also sharing Decatur’s prospective nomenclature downgrade to micropolitan and many of them don’t much like it. “I won’t lie. We would be dismayed to see our MSA designation go away,” said Patrick Rollens, a spokesman for Corvallis, Oregon.
“Losing the designation would also have potentially adverse impacts on recruitment for local businesses, as well as Oregon State University.”
Moore Wolfe said she only knows what she has read about what potential name changes might mean but always keeps a wary eye on such things: she says economic survival for any small city requires eternal vigilance.
“We’re always worried about Decatur getting it’s fair share,” she added, noting the concerns of other cities pondering the same problem. “We can’t help worrying, and we have to worry about any opportunity for somebody to take a dollar away.”
Undergirding those concerns are population trends that have not been moving in Decatur’s favor or favoring pretty much any community anywhere in the Land of Lincoln. Census Bureau estimates ahead of the actual count numbers — due to be released by April 30 — predict the state lost almost 80,000 people in the 12 month period through mid-2020. And between 2010 and 2019, the state’s population is calculated to have plunged by some 168,700, outpacing that of any other state.
The census estimates Decatur’s population decline at 7.1% since the 2010 national headcount, which would earn the city the unenviable title of the third highest percentage loss in cities with a population of 50,000 or more. Decatur’s population was counted at 70,746 in 2019.
The city leadership in Decatur isn’t just sitting back waiting for the last family to leave to turn out the lights, however. Decatur has worked hard to move ahead with an annexation program to bring in residents who will benefit from city services, and roughly 200 properties arrived by annexation in 2020.
And raw population numbers, whatever title the census gives the city, do matter: Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton has calculated that for every 1,000 person loss in population, the city will lose $171,540 per year in tax dollars distributed by the state.
Jon Kindseth, Decatur’s deputy city manager, explained it this way: “At the end of the day, most things are based on population as far as government assistance: funding for transportation, for roads, etc,” he said. “So it’s really more the numbers than the titles of cities that matter specifically. That is why Decatur has worked hard over the last couple of years to try to hold down our population loss.”
Both Kindseth and Moore Wolfe do see some hopeful signs on the horizon for American small cities coming to terms with a post COVID-19 world of altered work and play. In a land reshaped by pandemic-induced lifestyle changes, they believe people will be taking a new look at where they can live after so many of us have gotten used to meeting via Zoom and working from home.
“I think you are going to see a little bit of a renewed interest in these smaller to mid-size cities and Decatur falls into that category,” added Kindseth.
Moore Wolfe agrees, noting Decatur’s offers working families plenty of amenities and a cost of comfortable living no big metropolitan area can compete with.
“You can have a great home here without spending a small fortune,” she said. “And when you can work from home and still produce for your employer in maybe New York City or Chicago, Decatur may be a much better place to live. I think we may have a lot more to offer now that we didn’t have in the pre-COVID world.”
