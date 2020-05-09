Watch now: Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe talks 'new normal,' city budget and more

We are talking about things the city government provides. It is fire protection, it is police protection, roads and bridges, the water department. Plus providing other services that our citizens expect on a regular basis. So it is not going to be easy.

Some things have been thrown out, which ideas are always good because you never know what works and everything is on the table, or it ought to be. One of the things that was raised was, 'Well, why don't we just combine the police department and the sheriff's department?' Well you can't just do that. The sheriff is an elected position. Something like that would take legislative action at the very least and that is going to take a long time to get anything approved. We need answers and we need solutions now.

Even things that would (seem) like they would make a lot of sense are usually harder to achieve when you have taxing bodies involved and a lot of things that regulated by rules. That's what makes it hard, because things that ought to make sense.

One councilman said, 'Well, we shouldn't be taking our salaries.' Well I didn't know this until I came on the council and we had a new councilman who said, 'I don't want to take the salary.' Apparently there is a law in Illinois that says you have to. You can take your salary — and it is not a lot. I make $8,000 a year from the city and the council makes $4,000 — you can take that $4,000 and donate it to Northeast Community Fund or another entity that you feel good about. There is something in Illinois law that doesn't allow you to say no, you can't take your salary.

What can residents do to help move through the phases of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois Plan?

You can go backwards. If we opened up we could just say 'we are going to defy the governor's order, we are going to open up everything,' and if we did that across the Central Region or even in a couple of cities, let's say in Decatur and Springfield, our numbers could spike really badly and we could move backwards, which we don't want to do. So the No. 1 thing, and it has been the No. 1 thing since we began, that is public health and doing everything we can from keeping this from spreading to other people.

Nobody wants to wear a mask. I don't want to wear a mask and we are not going to have cops at every storefront to arrest people who don't do it. That is just not realistic. But wearing a mask can stop you from infecting somebody else. I've heard a lot of people yelling about their constitutional rights. I haven't found anything in the Constitution about telling people they have to wear masks or can't wear masks because it is your right not to wear a mask.

Frankly, if I own a business and I am worried about my employees and my customers and I want you to wear a mask into my business then you are going to wear a mask or you're not coming in. That is my right as a business owner to do that. If we can continue the social distancing, wearing masks, washing your hands — I mean, washing your hands? How simple is that? Don't be tempted as the weather gets great to have a party; you can't. Even though everybody at the party may feel fine and be great, you could be carrying it.

If you think about it, if you go to your doctor's office or you go into one of the hospitals because you are going to have a test run, there is usually a sign that says, 'If you have a cough, wear a mask.' That is not for you, it is for the people around you. If you've got allergies and you're coughing or you're sneezing, this stuff lives on surfaces. So it is about other people who might not be as strong as you. Might not be as healthy as you and they are going to get this and they could die.

It sets us back. I want our businesses open. I want them thriving. That is how government gets better. Government gets better when we restore services, when our businesses are working, when our people are employed and everybody can pay for their taxes and go out to dinner and buy a new car. That's the reality, so we've got to be in this together.

This isn't go to be forever. It is going to be a long time and we are probably going to become a culture that wears masks more often than we know. Maybe a year from now, maybe six months from now we won't need to. Right now we do. I need to implore people to just do this. It's not this hard.

It's not like we are saying to people, 'You need to pick up a gun, go on a plane and go to a foreign country you didn't even know was on the map and fight a war for people you don't know.' You're fighting a war for people you do know. They are your neighbors. They are your family and your friends.

How much of an impact will COVID-19 have on city projects already in the works?

When we get a grant or we get funding from a specific source, it is for a reason, generally. Some funds are not. Specifically if we have a grant that is to pave certain roads, highways, those are going to go on a schedule. In fact, I've been receiving notices from IDOT (Illinois Department of Transportation) about projects that are about to begin. Thankfully those are going to begin and that keeps people working. It is infrastructure. It's a good thing.

Other things that are not specific in the general fund for example, we were set to vote on $600,000 to purchase new squad cars. Those probably won't get purchased right now. I do worry about depleting funds that are meant for other things. But we may not have a choice. We are probably going to have to do a mixture of things. The reality of it is, if we don't change anything as far as what we've planned to spend and we take the money that we've set aside, it is going to be gone. And the money that we set aside to do things like buy new equipment for the water treatment plant, that money will be gone if we don't make some adjustments. It'll be gone and then we won't have money to fix the upgrade the treatment facility. Water is really important. We also won't have made any progress.

We are going to have to make cuts. We are probably going to have to make a lot of cuts. Some of the numbers that I've seen in projections are frightening. It is not just a couple million dollars; it is millions of dollars that would be short. That is not something that you can cut your way out of easily.

We can't tax everybody. You can't do that. So we are going to have to get creative. Everything has got to be on the table. Funds that have specific grants have to go to those purposes. It is not like your family budget where you have so much to spend a month and even though this was supposed to go into the furniture account and this was in the vacation account — government money is different.