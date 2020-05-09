Watch now: Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe talks 'new normal,' city budget and more

DECATUR — If it weren't for the coronavirus pandemic, Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe would have delivered her annual State of the City address last week.
The speech is part of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce annual business expo, which was canceled because of COVID-19. In an interview with the Herald & Review on Friday, Moore Wolfe said she would have used this year's speech to talk about the "new normal" facing the community.
"This isn't going to go away any time soon," she said. "Things have already changed. They probably will continue to change and businesses are going to adapt, families are going to adapt.
"Things are going to be different than they were before."
The mayor answered questions about the city's response to the pandemic during an interview over Zoom, a video teleconferencing service.
A full transcript and video of the interview are below.
This is about the time of year for the State of the City address. What would be some of the talking points in the current situation?
Well as you can imagine, where I thought I would be going with the State of the City address, which I thought was going to be about neighborhood and community revitalization and all of the great things going on with the school district, really if we were doing it today the main points would probably be about living with COVID-19 and the new normal that we are going into. This isn't going to go away any time soon.
Things have already changed. They probably will continue to change and businesses are going to adapt, families are going to adapt. Things are going to be different than they were before. That's not to say that it won't be OK. It is going to take everybody working on this for a recovery. But Decatur of tomorrow, and I would say post COVID-19 because again I think we will be living with this for a long time, is just how do we deal with this on an on-going basis.
Looking back to the start of the pandemic, how have things changed from your perspective? What's been going through your mind since March 24 when you declared a State of Emergency for Decatur?
I don't think any of us expected it to be this bad or last this long. It is like a switch flipped and it just wasn't like the recession more than 10 years ago. It was slow. Not terribly slow but things happened in progression. This was almost like all at once, our world changed and we went from 'OK, we've got a problem' to 'you're working from home tomorrow' and everything is shut down and we've got a real health threat for our entire community and we have to take action.
It has been strange and the rules have changed. The things that the CDC was saying in the beginning, things kept changing. It's evolving as we are learning more and more about this virus. That's OK. We can adapt to change. But it's trying to find the consistency and how do we get through this phase and onto the next phase. It's been something that none of us will ever forget.
What sort of feedback have you received from Decatur residents? The city created a survey to document the impact of the virus and to see what residents need. What are some of the results of that so far?
We get a lot of input from residents, survey or not survey. All of the council receives a lot of email. We try to get to all of them. There are things that are raised on social media that sometimes are just patently false.
We do have a survey that has been on the city's website. We've had really a much stronger response than I expected maybe because people are home looking for something to do. I want to say the initial weeks that I have a full report on was the last week of April and by then we had 1,600 responses. That is pretty good for a survey on a website. People are pretty mixed. At that time, and this was before the governor's executive order, the latest one that required masks and said that this was going to go on longer, it is a mixed bag of people saying 'you need to do more, you need to make sure that when people go into stores that they are wearing a mask.' Then you've got the other side saying, 'come on, we've got to open this up, we can't live like this, we need to keep going.'
Overall, that week of the study I have a summary for and can look at the results. It really hadn't hit really hard in our local economy yet. It is hitting businesses, it is hitting businesses every day. But the respondents of the survey, and most of those said they are not business owners. The people who were really saying that they were starting to feel something was worries about their rent and worries about their mortgage, utility bills. There is relief for a lot of that. Overall, it was a good response.
I did pop-in to a live update of it but I am not sure if those numbers are counted into the first numbers or if they are compiled or if it is just a snapshot in time. We will be getting more details from the city manager's office.
What has the stream of communication been like from the Illinois Municipal League, state representatives and U.S. representatives since the start of the pandemic?
I have not had more information in my life. I do serve as the vice president on the Illinois Municipal League board and I am very active with the organization. We get a daily update, everything from a recap of the governor's daily briefing to what IDPH is putting out, to things we are lobbying for like federal money, state money, that type of thing.
I've had a lot of contact with Sen. Andy Manar, Sen. Chapin Rose, regularly hear from Rep. Sue Scherer and Rep. Dan Caulkins. Probably one of the things that impressed me, one of the most impressive things, is the outreach that the governor has been doing with mayors across the state. I do have a person that I talk to his office when something is going on. He reaches out to all of the local officials, mayors and I am not sure if he has county board chairmen. He is my direct contact. It is great to here from him but when you get personal phone calls from the governor saying 'how are things going' or 'we need help on this' that has been fantastic.
We have a group of mayors that are all part of the Illinois Municipal League but it is the large city mayors. We've been really actively working together as a coalition in going to the Illinois Congressional Delegation and saying 'we need help.' The initial stimulus money that came out of the federal government for cities was only for cities of half a million people or more. There is one of those in Illinois and then there are the rest of us.
We have been very active in giving plans to Illinois Municipal League through Brad Cole, who is from Macon, he is a local guy. He runs the Illinois Municipal League, but those messages are going up to the governor's office. So we feel like we've got a pretty good wavelength.
What can Decatur residents expect going forward?
Let's start with finances. They are going to be bad. If you look at our budget numbers right now and the revenue that is coming in doesn't show the real picture. That is mainly because a lot of money flows through the state of Illinois and it is several months behind, it is not in real time. The money that we expected to have in April, came in. The money for May is going to show a different picture because that is when we are going to start seeing revenues that are not coming in.
If you look at things like when the governor's order went into effect when this broke, conventions stopped so business travel stopped. Our hotel/motel tax revenue is all but gone. Food and beverage taxes, we shut down restaurants, it is pretty much gone. Revenue from liquor sales, because people really are not in bars. Gaming. That is $125,000 to $130,000 a month and we get a very small share of that, but that's the cash money that comes in every month.
Things like motor fuel tax — people are not driving as much so people are not buying gas. So we are getting hit from all directions. I've got some projections recently from the Illinois Municipal League breaking down the different state money that flows through the state government to us. Some of those projections are a 30% decrease in what we got a year ago. Our budget wasn't really full of extra cash. We do have about 50 days of cash on hand in our cash reserves because we worked really hard to build those up. But that money disappears in a minute.
Government, especially city government, is people. It is people performing services for the public. Well, we don't have a lot of places to cut. Yeah, we can postpone buying squad cars but we did during the recession and that put us in a world of hurt as we didn't replace cars and all of a sudden all of them were bad, if you don't keep up with that kind of thing.
We do have money in the Water Fund that we could borrow against. I don't know how we would pay it back. But that money is there for a reason. It is to purchase new equipment that is about out of life at our water treatment facility. It is millions and millions of dollars. There is some money there. We are not going to turn off the lights tomorrow but we are in for a lot of pain and the county is in pretty much the same boat and so is the state of Illinois. There isn't somebody on a white horse to ride to the rescue on this. We are going to have to figure out what we are going to do. It is probably going to be painful.
On a more positive note, the governor announced his Restore Illinois plan, which he did what the mayors have been asking and probably others, that we really have more of a regional approach to reopening the state of Illinois. I think that we are in a lot better shape than if we were going to be doing it as a whole because Chicago is going to have a lot worse situation than we are down here and so it gives us an opportunity to, as a region, to start opening businesses and activities and that sort of thing once we hit a certain point.
That is our hope that things are going to go well. But realistically, the most important thing we can do is very safely and cautiously allow business to get back to business. All of our tax revenues are really based on people going to work and spending money and buying things — sales tax revenue. If nobody is doing that, then there is no money coming in from state government so we can't take care of the things that we need to take care of.
I'm very concerned about what the summer is going to bring because we've got a lot of people, and I'm not even talking lower-middle class people although they would be included as well, but middle-class people who suddenly find themselves out of work. They may be out of work now. You can float some things for a while. You can be late on this payment, late on that payment, cut out the non-essentials if it is cable or your phone bill — cutting the luxuries out. Even things we think are essential. Once we get into midsummer, we are going to have a whole round of people who never had to ask for help before who are struggling to feed their families and struggling because they have lost health insurance.
I will say one of the silver linings in this and one of the reasons I love this community so much is we have a crisis and so you have leadership that came together and said, 'OK, what do we need to do?'
It is the city and the county. It's both hospitals working together, not competing but working together with Crossing Healthcare and SIU Medicine and Springfield clinic. How do we get through this and make it work. We've got all of our emergency management people with the health department working to figure our way through this and there is no playbook. We are putting the best minds we have and asking our residents. We'll get through this. We'll be different. People talk about the new normal; I don't know what that looks like yet but I know we will be OK.
Council members have said to the Herald & Review recently that city staff cuts and/or reduction in pay could happen. What are your thoughts on that?
We are going to have to look at every option. Voluntary furloughs are the kindest way to try and cut your way out of a situation because it may work better for somebody. If I am mom and I've got three kids and care for the summer is in question because a lot of day camps might not be in business this summer, maybe I am better off being at home, even if it means collecting unemployment insurance and helping the city at the same time. Maybe it saves a job for somebody that really has to have that income.
We are going to have to look at every option and it is not going to be fun. It is going to hurt, it is going to be bad. Services are going to be cut. Things are going to be slowed down and it is not what you want to do.
We are talking about things the city government provides. It is fire protection, it is police protection, roads and bridges, the water department. Plus providing other services that our citizens expect on a regular basis. So it is not going to be easy.
Some things have been thrown out, which ideas are always good because you never know what works and everything is on the table, or it ought to be. One of the things that was raised was, 'Well, why don't we just combine the police department and the sheriff's department?' Well you can't just do that. The sheriff is an elected position. Something like that would take legislative action at the very least and that is going to take a long time to get anything approved. We need answers and we need solutions now.
Even things that would (seem) like they would make a lot of sense are usually harder to achieve when you have taxing bodies involved and a lot of things that regulated by rules. That's what makes it hard, because things that ought to make sense.
One councilman said, 'Well, we shouldn't be taking our salaries.' Well I didn't know this until I came on the council and we had a new councilman who said, 'I don't want to take the salary.' Apparently there is a law in Illinois that says you have to. You can take your salary — and it is not a lot. I make $8,000 a year from the city and the council makes $4,000 — you can take that $4,000 and donate it to Northeast Community Fund or another entity that you feel good about. There is something in Illinois law that doesn't allow you to say no, you can't take your salary.
What can residents do to help move through the phases of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois Plan?
You can go backwards. If we opened up we could just say 'we are going to defy the governor's order, we are going to open up everything,' and if we did that across the Central Region or even in a couple of cities, let's say in Decatur and Springfield, our numbers could spike really badly and we could move backwards, which we don't want to do. So the No. 1 thing, and it has been the No. 1 thing since we began, that is public health and doing everything we can from keeping this from spreading to other people.
Nobody wants to wear a mask. I don't want to wear a mask and we are not going to have cops at every storefront to arrest people who don't do it. That is just not realistic. But wearing a mask can stop you from infecting somebody else. I've heard a lot of people yelling about their constitutional rights. I haven't found anything in the Constitution about telling people they have to wear masks or can't wear masks because it is your right not to wear a mask.
Frankly, if I own a business and I am worried about my employees and my customers and I want you to wear a mask into my business then you are going to wear a mask or you're not coming in. That is my right as a business owner to do that. If we can continue the social distancing, wearing masks, washing your hands — I mean, washing your hands? How simple is that? Don't be tempted as the weather gets great to have a party; you can't. Even though everybody at the party may feel fine and be great, you could be carrying it.
If you think about it, if you go to your doctor's office or you go into one of the hospitals because you are going to have a test run, there is usually a sign that says, 'If you have a cough, wear a mask.' That is not for you, it is for the people around you. If you've got allergies and you're coughing or you're sneezing, this stuff lives on surfaces. So it is about other people who might not be as strong as you. Might not be as healthy as you and they are going to get this and they could die.
It sets us back. I want our businesses open. I want them thriving. That is how government gets better. Government gets better when we restore services, when our businesses are working, when our people are employed and everybody can pay for their taxes and go out to dinner and buy a new car. That's the reality, so we've got to be in this together.
This isn't go to be forever. It is going to be a long time and we are probably going to become a culture that wears masks more often than we know. Maybe a year from now, maybe six months from now we won't need to. Right now we do. I need to implore people to just do this. It's not this hard.
It's not like we are saying to people, 'You need to pick up a gun, go on a plane and go to a foreign country you didn't even know was on the map and fight a war for people you don't know.' You're fighting a war for people you do know. They are your neighbors. They are your family and your friends.
How much of an impact will COVID-19 have on city projects already in the works?
When we get a grant or we get funding from a specific source, it is for a reason, generally. Some funds are not. Specifically if we have a grant that is to pave certain roads, highways, those are going to go on a schedule. In fact, I've been receiving notices from IDOT (Illinois Department of Transportation) about projects that are about to begin. Thankfully those are going to begin and that keeps people working. It is infrastructure. It's a good thing.
Other things that are not specific in the general fund for example, we were set to vote on $600,000 to purchase new squad cars. Those probably won't get purchased right now. I do worry about depleting funds that are meant for other things. But we may not have a choice. We are probably going to have to do a mixture of things. The reality of it is, if we don't change anything as far as what we've planned to spend and we take the money that we've set aside, it is going to be gone. And the money that we set aside to do things like buy new equipment for the water treatment plant, that money will be gone if we don't make some adjustments. It'll be gone and then we won't have money to fix the upgrade the treatment facility. Water is really important. We also won't have made any progress.
We are going to have to make cuts. We are probably going to have to make a lot of cuts. Some of the numbers that I've seen in projections are frightening. It is not just a couple million dollars; it is millions of dollars that would be short. That is not something that you can cut your way out of easily.
We can't tax everybody. You can't do that. So we are going to have to get creative. Everything has got to be on the table. Funds that have specific grants have to go to those purposes. It is not like your family budget where you have so much to spend a month and even though this was supposed to go into the furniture account and this was in the vacation account — government money is different.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
