Watch now: Decatur mayor to issue executive order on businesses, mask wearing. Here's what it could mean.

DECATUR – Macon County officials on Monday announced “an alarming change” in the rate of COVID-19, and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said she is planning to issue an executive order cracking down on the wearing of masks.
“The numbers are going in the wrong direction,” Moore Wolfe said. “Our businesses cannot go backwards. Many are just getting by now. Taking away for restaurants to serve indoors or shutting down our bars and the non-essential businesses could very well put them out of business. That's not good for them or us. I am imploring our businesses to require masks and I'm begging our citizens to wear them.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker was in Quincy earlier in the day, she said, and told the city to shut down and ticket any business not following the rules. She said she does not want to do likewise.
“I do not want us to become the 'mask patrol,' but I'm telling you right now, we've got to get this under control,” Moore Wolfe said. “I don't want to go the liquor commissioner and tell him to start pulling liquor licenses, so let's not go there.”
However, she does plan to issue an executive order, most likely on Tuesday, giving the city the authority to pull liquor and business licenses from those businesses that are not enforcing the guidance to wear a mask. The order would be in effect at least for two weeks, until the next city council meeting, when the council would decide whether to keep the order in place or suspend it.
Macon County has logged 62 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, said Brandi Binkley, administrator of the Macon County Health Department, which is 379 confirmed cases and a 2.69% positivity rate.
“Many, if not all of these cases have contacts that they have been around and they are also at risk of spreading COVID-19 around our community and far beyond,” Binkley said.
The rate on June 26 was 3.1%, and that had fallen to 2.4% until this recent surge, Binkley said. There have been 14,083 tests performed in Macon County. While the rise in percentage may not sound significant, the speed it rose is what alarms her, she said, and many of the new cases are younger people.
If the numbers continue to rise at that rate, she said, there's a chance the region could be forced to return to Phase 3 in the Restore Illinois plan. The region is currently in Phase 4. She asked that citizens “be a hero” and even though Phase 4 allows gatherings of 50 people, to ask themselves whether it's a good idea, and if they do attend gatherings, to wear masks and keep their social distance.
Pulling business licenses is a last resort, Moore Wolfe said, and is not a road she wants to go down, but she also doesn't want the state to step in and for the region to be returned to Phase 3. While the city did consider penalties for people not wearing masks at one time, they pulled back from that due to the community's outrage at the idea.
“It's possible we may look at that again,” she said.
To keep within the guidelines, she said, patrons of bars and restaurants may sit in groups up to 10, and may have masks off to eat and drink. If someone leaves the table, that person is to put their mask on first. Servers must wear masks all the time. Stores and other businesses must require customers to wear masks and employees must wear masks.
Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield said he knows wearing a mask is unpleasant.
“I know it's a pain,” he said. “In April, I got a call from (the Illinois Emergency Management Agency) and they told me to have four refrigerated trailers on hand (to use as temporary morgues) and it scared the hell out of me. I don't want to be standing there and see a Macon County person loaded into a refrigerated trailer. Please be courteous to other people and just wear the damn mask.”
Local restaurant owners had mixed reactions to the Moore Wolfe's planned executive order. While all of those contacted Monday understood their responsibility in helping to control its spread, they are concerned they are being singled out.
“I think it’s easy to point fingers at us but, you know, if we have to do our little part to prove we’re trying harder than other people then that’s fine with us," said Craig "Woody" Wilson, owner of BC Wings, Woody's Bar and Sliderz Bar & Grill.
"I think so many people are doing their part and it kind of stings to be lumped into a group. I think my people are doing a fantastic job and the best they can.”
Joshua James, owner of The Wharf, agreed.
"We’re doing the best we can with it," he said "I know it’s an ever-changing battle right now and we’ve had multiple curve balls this year, so we keep moving forward and do the best with what’s given to us.”
The staff at Coney McKane's started wearing masks at the outset of the pandemic.
“We all need to wear our masks to get rid of this," said owner Leah Stukins. "We want to do our part to stop the spread of this so we can go back to some normalcy in the foreseeable future.”
Business organizations spoke out Monday in broad support of city officials doing whatever they can to control the spread of the virus, even as their member businesses fight to survive. Both the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Metro-Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce voiced their backing.
Tony Wilkins, president of the Metro-Decatur Black Chamber, said his 50-strong membership was in favor of the city using its licensing power to keep everyone healthy.
“I mean, we’re in support of businesses but we’re also in support of safety,” said Wilkins. “And you can’t spend your money if you are not alive or if you are in the hospital.”
Wilkins has watched with alarm the huge virus spikes seen in other states like Arizona and Florida and credits Illinois and Governor J.B. Pritzker with a more restrictive approach that has kept the disease in check.
“I think when you look at cases around the country and you look at Illinois, especially considering we have one of the largest cities in the country in Chicago, we're not doing bad,” he added. “We’re not doing great, but we’re certainly not doing bad.”
Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber, said: “ Our local businesses are the backbone of the community. There is an undeniable increase in positive COVID cases, and without taking appropriate measures there may be more.
“We need to set priorities and manage the ongoing crisis. If we determine following the guidelines as a priority now, we may avoid a resurgence later. We need to ensure our businesses stay open and continue to serve and support our community.”
Wilkins said struggling to contain the virus and living restricted lives will be the new normal for all businesses and their customers and employees until a vaccine is developed or better treatment comes along.
The bottom line, however, is that he expects business failures to continue as owners struggle to keep going amid shutdowns and dwindling customer numbers. “It’s almost impossible for some small businesses to survive this, especially minority businesses that had financial issues already,” added Wilkins.
“And all those businesses that weren’t able to get the payroll protections from the federal government, they just won’t be able to recover.”
Staff writers Garrett Karsten and Tony Reid contributed to this story.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
