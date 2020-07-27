Watch now: Decatur mayor to issue executive order on businesses, mask wearing. Here's what it could mean.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Macon County officials on Monday announced “an alarming change” in the rate of COVID-19, and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said she is planning to issue an executive order cracking down on the wearing of masks.

“The numbers are going in the wrong direction,” Moore Wolfe said. “Our businesses cannot go backwards. Many are just getting by now. Taking away for restaurants to serve indoors or shutting down our bars and the non-essential businesses could very well put them out of business. That's not good for them or us. I am imploring our businesses to require masks and I'm begging our citizens to wear them.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker was in Quincy earlier in the day, she said, and told the city to shut down and ticket any business not following the rules. She said she does not want to do likewise.

“I do not want us to become the 'mask patrol,' but I'm telling you right now, we've got to get this under control,” Moore Wolfe said. “I don't want to go the liquor commissioner and tell him to start pulling liquor licenses, so let's not go there.”