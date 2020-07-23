Watch now: Decatur Park District revenue down $2.5 million from April to June

One area that is seeing an improvement over last year is the district's golf courses. Sowa said there were an additional 2,100 rounds played in June 2020, about 34% more than were played in 2019.

"That was certainly a bright spot," Sowa said.

Golf courses were not allowed to operate under the state stay-at-home order, but later reopened.

David Sands, from Decatur, was at Red Tail Run Golf Course, operated by the park district, on Thursday.

"Because it's one of the things you can still do and still practice" social distancing, he said. "So I think it's a safe activity, plus you get out and get some fresh air."

Elsewhere, zoo attendance in June was only slightly below June 2019. Officials suspect attendance is being impacted by the fact the popular the carousel and train rides are not able to operate under the state's COVID-19 guidelines.

Clay Gerhard, director of operations, said an online auction of surplus vehicles and equipment provided another positive surprise. The auction raised $159,931 that goes into the district's general operating fund.