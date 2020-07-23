Watch now: Decatur Park District revenue down $2.5 million from April to June

DECATUR — Decatur Park District officials say operations continue to adapt amid the unprecedented times caused COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.
Overall revenue from April through June was down about $2.5 million compared to the same time last year, accounting manager Kristin Sowa said.
"It's certainly been very difficult in this climate," she said. "The fact that we're not able to offer all the amenities and additional revenue generators, that obviously causes some problems still."
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater canceled its summer season and the inaugural opening of Splash Cove, the new water park that was set to open in May in Nelson Park, was pushed back a year.
Sowa said revenue for the period from Overlook Adventure Park dropped about $71,000, with around 11,400 fewer admissions collected for mini-golf, batting cages and the ropes course.
The Decatur Indoor Sports Center is down about $222,000 in revenue compared to 2019. An estimated $548,000 less revenue was generated from Scovill Zoo, which was significantly impacted from a lack of school field trips in April and May, Sowa said.
However, operations have gradually been improving and the hope is they will continue to do so barring the renewal of restrictions from the state if the number of positive coronavirus cases continues to climb, say officials for the park district, which also operates Decatur Airport.
One area that is seeing an improvement over last year is the district's golf courses. Sowa said there were an additional 2,100 rounds played in June 2020, about 34% more than were played in 2019.
"That was certainly a bright spot," Sowa said.
Golf courses were not allowed to operate under the state stay-at-home order, but later reopened.
David Sands, from Decatur, was at Red Tail Run Golf Course, operated by the park district, on Thursday.
"Because it's one of the things you can still do and still practice" social distancing, he said. "So I think it's a safe activity, plus you get out and get some fresh air."
Elsewhere, zoo attendance in June was only slightly below June 2019. Officials suspect attendance is being impacted by the fact the popular the carousel and train rides are not able to operate under the state's COVID-19 guidelines.
Clay Gerhard, director of operations, said an online auction of surplus vehicles and equipment provided another positive surprise. The auction raised $159,931 that goes into the district's general operating fund.
District Executive Director Bill Clevenger said steps have been taken to allow some programs and events to be held, generating much-needed revenue. Those steps have include offering DISC classes online and a hosting a state softball tournament with coronavirus-related restrictions for players and fans.
"We saw opportunities to take our fitness classes outdoors," he said. "We've had Moonlight Yoga at the Devon. The challenge is to always try to continue to stay on top of the ever-changing landscape of what we can do, per (Centers for Disease Control) and (Illinois Department of Public Health) guidance."
He said outdoor park activities seem to be at a high, noting that many bikers and runners have been using trails.
Park district officials are cautiously optimistic about the future.
"I would say it might be quite awhile before we get back to what people may determine as their sense of normal," he said. "We hope that as we continue to move month-by-month that we're going to be able to see our numbers gradually increase in our revenue operations."
