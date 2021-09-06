Watch now: Decatur to authorize $200,000 subsidy for Children's Museum of Illinois

DECATUR — The Decatur-based Children's Museum of Illinois is set to receive a $200,000 subsidy from the city, offering the institution a lifeline as it attempts to find its footing following the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Decatur City Council will consider an ordinance Tuesday authorizing the use of a portion of the city's American Rescue Plan allocation for the museum.
Most of the nearly $17 million in ARP funds received by the city have been allocated toward major infrastructure and neighborhood revitalization initiatives.
Assistant City Manager Jon Kindseth said the ordinance was "a recognition by the city that, essentially, if we don't step in and give them some funding, then who's going to?"
"We recognize that the Children's Museum is an important entity for the city of Decatur and for the local economy," Kindseth said. "It is one of the things that draws people here as well as keeps people here. And so the city did not want to see that facility closed because they have no other financial backing."
It's been a challenging 18 months for the museum, which shuttered in mid-March 2020 and reopened in April 2021. But even after opening its doors, attendance has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, said museum president and CEO Abby Koester.
"People are still hesitant about being out in public, especially with their children," Koester said. "We do have a bunch of restrictions, which some people don't necessarily want to follow, so that kind of limits our numbers too. So we're still in the recovery phase. We're not back to normal like many other industries and other businesses in town."
Koester said the museum is a unique entity. It's a nonprofit but typically relies on admissions and memberships for about 60% of its revenue. This obviously took a hit in 2020, with Koester estimating the total revenue loss at about $350,000. The museum's budget is typically just under $500,000, she said.
The museum received $55,000 from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and a $45,000 Business Interruption Grant from the state. Koester said they have applied for other grants and have also received help from donors.
Koester said the city funds "will help us make sure that we're around for another 30-plus years."
"These funds will really put us on the right track to recovery so that we are in a good place when we finally can recover and we're not still trying to tread water and try to catch our breaths," she said.
Per the agreement with the city, the museum had to submit a plan for long-term financial sustainability and will have to document how the funds are spent.
The interactive museum is geared toward children ages 2 to 10. It opened in 1990. It moved to its current 20,000-square-foot building in Scovill Park in 1995.
1992: Diane Mitchell reads the story "Over in the Meadow" during the Wednesday's Child program at the Children's Museum of Illinois. Listening intently are Jourdan Nicole, 4, and Daniel Finney, 4.
Jack Joggerst, 5, has fun on Tuesday in the Super Service Center at one of the interactive sections on the first floor at the Children's Museum of Illinois. Jack was there with his sister, Claire Joggerst. Both are from Missouri but visiting family in Decatur.
Ava Wetzel, 3, collects some ducks after one of the heats on Saturday at the Children’s Museum of Illinois for the 28th annual Duck Derby. Wetzel is from Decatur. More photos and a video at herald-review.com.
Lea Sullivan, 4, dances with Jasmine during the Fairy Tale Ball on Friday at the Children's Museum of Illinois in Decatur. The event featured live animals, games, food and drink, princesses including Tinker Bell, Elsa, Jasmine, Saturday will feature Tinker Bell, Ariel, Moana. Saturday's hours are from 6pm-8pm. More photos at www.herald-review.com
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Top to bottom, twin sisters Maddie Smith, 8, Mia Smith, 8, and younger sister Isabella Smith,4, of San Marcos, California, play in confetti during the “Happy Noon Year” event Tuesday at the Children’s Museum of Illinois. The sisters were attending the event while visiting with family in the area.
Top to bottom, twin sisters Maddie Smith, 8, Mia Smith, 8, and younger sister Isabella Smith,4, of San Marcos, Calif., play in confetti during the Happy Noon Year event at the Children’s Museum of Illinois. The sisters were attending the event while visiting with family in the area.
Nine-year-old Brooklyn Watson visited the Children’s Museum of Illinois with her family and was tempted to look inside a giant, seven-foot tall eyeball placed in the center of the second floor.
The new Z.O. & O. Express Train route takes riders past the Children's Museum of Illinois. Visitors can enjoy the longer track experience starting Friday.
Jack Joggerst, 5, has fun on Tuesday in the Super Service Center at one of the interactive sections on the first floor at the Children's Museum of Illinois. Jack was there with his sister, Claire Joggerst. Both are from Missouri but visiting family in Decatur.
Bryant Wallace, 4, gets excited after creating a big bubble on Saturday at The Children’s Museum of Illinois for the 28th annual Duck Derby. More photos and a video at www.herald-review.com.
Progress of the Scovill Zoo train expansion project is shown near The Children’s Museum of Illinois Thursday.
Ava Wetzel, 3, collects some ducks after one of the heats on Saturday at the Children’s Museum of Illinois for the 28th annual Duck Derby. Wetzel is from Decatur. More photos and a video at herald-review.com.
Lea Sullivan, 4, dances with Jasmine during the Fairy Tale Ball on Friday at the Children's Museum of Illinois in Decatur. The event featured live animals, games, food and drink, princesses including Tinker Bell, Elsa, Jasmine, Saturday will feature Tinker Bell, Ariel, Moana. Saturday's hours are from 6pm-8pm. More photos at www.herald-review.com
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Eilley Hughes gets a little help creating her magic wand during craft time at the Children's Museum of Illinois.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Vivian Reising,4, dances with her mother Paige Reising in the museum dance area during “Happy Noon Year” event Tuesday at the Children’s Museum of Illinois.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Top to bottom, twin sisters Maddie Smith, 8, Mia Smith, 8, and younger sister Isabella Smith,4, of San Marcos, California, play in confetti during the “Happy Noon Year” event Tuesday at the Children’s Museum of Illinois. The sisters were attending the event while visiting with family in the area.
