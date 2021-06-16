Watch now: Decatur trails to receive $4 million boost

DECATUR – A $4 million grant will go toward improvements of the bike trails for the Stevens Creek Bikeway and the Decatur Route 51 Bike/Walkway.
Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, announced the grant this week.
The city of Decatur is soliciting input from members of the community for the draft Regional Bicycle Master plan. The purpose of Bike Decatur to develop a unified area-wide plan to make the Decatur region a model Bicycle Friendly Community where bicycling is a safe, attractive, easy and convenient form or transportation and recreation for people of all ages and bicycling abilities.
The Decatur Park District will use the grant funding to acquire 31.7 acres of land in the northwest portion of Decatur, which will allow for access to the current 10-foot-wide asphalt bike trail, which is 9.8 miles long with an additional 1.5 miles under development. The new gain in land will help complete the final two miles of the Stevens Creek Bikeway.
“This is a great investment for the city of Decatur, especially as we head into the warmest months of the year,” Turner said. “This grant creates an opportunity for safe activities for families, residents and cyclists.”
The Illinois Department of Transportation has awarded nearly $106 million through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program to expand travel options in communities throughout the state. This year’s program is the largest ever and for the first time dedicates resources to communities that exhibit the greatest need. Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital plan is investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system.
Photos: Route 66 Bike Trail construction
Paving the trail
090915-blm-loc-2biketrail
090915-blm-loc-3biketrail
090915-blm-loc-4biketrail
090915-blm-loc-5biketrail
090915-blm-loc-6biketrail
090915-blm-loc-7biketrail
090915-blm-loc-8biketrail
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter