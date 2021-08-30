Watch now: Dennis Cooper selected to replace Rodney Walker on Decatur City Council

Walker's resignation in July left the council without an African American in a city where they comprise more than one-fifth of the population. This appeared to have been a major consideration for council members as all four finalists were Black.

Taylor, speaking after the meeting, admitted that "it kind of sucks" not to be selected, "but I'm excited for what's to come." He said he's still considering running for the city council in 2023, when three of seven seats will be up.

Cooper said he intends to run for a full four-year term in 2023, something he planned to do whether he received the appointment or not.

He plans to focus on curbing the violence that's been plaguing the city this summer and addressing other long-simmering issues, such as population decline and property tax rates.

"He had some very interesting ideas about approaching fixing our community and helping people get re-engaged, whether it is in work or in training, and he's got such a wealth of experience," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. "He just was a really dynamic person and I'm excited to get to work with him."

Cooper believes his experience "working with all types of people, knowing budgets, knowing how to work with unions (and) dealing with labor contracts" will lend itself to this new role.

"I'm well-known in Decatur and people recognize me as being someone who they know as loyal, has a high level of integrity and (is) able to communicate with a variety of (people), whether you're high class, low class, no class," Cooper said.

Cooper and his wife, Virginia, have a blended family of five children and nine grandchildren.

Cooper and the three other finalists were each interviewed in a closed executive session. A motion by Councilmen Bill Faber and David Horn to interview the candidates in an open meeting was voted down by Moore Wolfe and the three other council members.

Most of the selection process was handled behind closed doors and out of the view of city residents. City officials declined to disclose which candidates made it to the final round ahead of the interviews and only released the names of the initial 11 applicants following a Freedom of Information Act request from the Herald & Review.

Moore Wolfe defended the process, saying it wouldn't be appropriate to conduct what was essentially a job interview in public.

"We're the ones that were elected to make this decision," Moore Wolfe said. "This is not where the people will actually vote on this candidate, so they elected us to do the heavy lifting and here we are, and I think this worked best."