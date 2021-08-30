Watch now: Dennis Cooper selected to replace Rodney Walker on Decatur City Council

DECATUR — Dennis Cooper was selected as the newest member of the Decatur City Council Monday evening, beating out three other finalists to complete the term of former Councilman Rodney Walker, who resigned in late July.
Cooper emerged as the unanimous choice following closed-door interviews conducted by the six incumbent council members with the finalists. He will be sworn in at the next council meeting on Sept. 7.
"I'm very ecstatic, elated and very happy and proud to be a representative for our city of Decatur and to represent our community," Cooper said.
Cooper, 69, worked in various roles for the Illinois Department of Corrections from 1975 to 2007, starting as a guard and retiring as the department's chief of staff.
He also serves as a deacon and financial director at Decatur's Church of the Living God PGT Temple 2, which was founded by his late father, Bishop Thomas Cooper, in 1969. He has also served as national treasurer for the Church of the Living God PGT for the past 14 years.
There were seven other candidates who applied but did not make it to the final round of consideration.
The appointment of Cooper, who is Black, also fulfills a request of many in the community for the seat be filled by an African American.
Walker's resignation in July left the council without an African American in a city where they comprise more than one-fifth of the population. This appeared to have been a major consideration for council members as all four finalists were Black.
Taylor, speaking after the meeting, admitted that "it kind of sucks" not to be selected, "but I'm excited for what's to come." He said he's still considering running for the city council in 2023, when three of seven seats will be up.
Cooper said he intends to run for a full four-year term in 2023, something he planned to do whether he received the appointment or not.
He plans to focus on curbing the violence that's been plaguing the city this summer and addressing other long-simmering issues, such as population decline and property tax rates.
Cooper believes his experience "working with all types of people, knowing budgets, knowing how to work with unions (and) dealing with labor contracts" will lend itself to this new role.
"I'm well-known in Decatur and people recognize me as being someone who they know as loyal, has a high level of integrity and (is) able to communicate with a variety of (people), whether you're high class, low class, no class," Cooper said.
Cooper and his wife, Virginia, have a blended family of five children and nine grandchildren.
Cooper and the three other finalists were each interviewed in a closed executive session. A motion by Councilmen Bill Faber and David Horn to interview the candidates in an open meeting was voted down by Moore Wolfe and the three other council members.
Most of the selection process was handled behind closed doors and out of the view of city residents. City officials declined to disclose which candidates made it to the final round ahead of the interviews and only released the names of the initial 11 applicants following a Freedom of Information Act request from the Herald & Review.
Moore Wolfe defended the process, saying it wouldn't be appropriate to conduct what was essentially a job interview in public.
Before the process that led to Cooper's appointment, it was last used in September 2015, when the council voted 4-2 to appoint Chris Funk as its seventh member.
Funk took the seat formerly held by Moore Wolfe, who was appointed mayor following the death of Mayor Mike McElroy earlier that year.