Watch now: Durbin meets in Decatur with police to reassure, but also press for reform

“I want to let the public know, ‘Hey, we heard what you are saying, and we’re getting it done,’” added Getz.

For his part, Brown joined Getz in praising Durbin for taking the time to sit down and listen to police views on training and all kinds of other issues. “That meant a lot to me,” he added.

Brown said there may be room for talking about changes in the laws protecting police from civil lawsuits, but he said chipping away at the solid protections that exist now won’t help with recruitment efforts. “I think you are going to end up with a lot less people who want to be involved in the profession,” he said.

“It’s always easy for individuals to sit back and play Monday morning quarterback when they have a lifetime to tell you what you did wrong when maybe that officer only had a second or two to make a decision.”

Durbin, who spoke outside in sweltering 90 degree-plus heat, acknowledged that “differences” remain between himself and police on the liability issue. “These men and women have life experiences and a lot of advice to give me — and I need it — about how things actually work in this world,” he said. “But at least the conversation is underway.”