Watch now: Durbin meets with Central Illinois police to reassure, but also press for reform

DECATUR — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., told law enforcement leaders on Wednesday in Decatur that he’s got their back — but he also insisted there has got to be meaningful change in the rules governing how cops on the street do their jobs.
Durbin spoke after meeting with Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz, Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown, several other sheriffs and Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly.
Durbin is keen to promote the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which calls for enhanced police training and establishes a National Police Misconduct Registry to keep track of “problematic officers.” It also seeks to ban choke holds and, most controversially with those in uniform, would loosen protections that normally shield individual police officers from lawsuits.
The proposed law is currently going nowhere on Capitol Hill with President Donald Trump and most Republican lawmakers not on board.
Durbin however, reacting to the death in custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the nationwide whirlwind of street protests it unleashed, said the time has come to act: “... This is a rare moment in history where we have seen a virtually spontaneous reaction around our nation …” said Durbin, 75, the Democratic Senate Whip.
“... People … are calling on us so-called grown-ups in American politics to do something and I think we have that responsibility.”
Getz, who had to leave before Durbin spoke to the media, said he was glad the senator made the effort to come out and listen to what local law enforcement leaders have to say. “But I do have concerns about taking away qualified immunity from police officers,” he added.
Durbin spoke after touring the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center where he also met with Howard G. Buffett, the philanthropist and former Macon County sheriff whose namesake foundation paid for the $15-million facility.
Durbin said he was impressed with what he saw and spoke of the need for enhanced police training. Getz said his department is already way ahead of the curve on that one and, starting next week, all his officers will attend the center for intensive “de-escalation training.”
It will be conducted by a group called the Police Executive Research Forum and is aimed at giving officers a better understanding of how to defuse encounters before they escalate into violence.
“I’m telling you, we are one of the first departments in the country to be able to get this done so quickly,” said Getz. He said he was aware of widespread demands for a better educated, better trained police force and Decatur police were delivering on that demand.
“I want to let the public know, ‘Hey, we heard what you are saying, and we’re getting it done,’” added Getz.
For his part, Brown joined Getz in praising Durbin for taking the time to sit down and listen to police views on training and all kinds of other issues. “That meant a lot to me,” he added.
Brown said there may be room for talking about changes in the laws protecting police from civil lawsuits, but he said chipping away at the solid protections that exist now won’t help with recruitment efforts. “I think you are going to end up with a lot less people who want to be involved in the profession,” he said.
“It’s always easy for individuals to sit back and play Monday morning quarterback when they have a lifetime to tell you what you did wrong when maybe that officer only had a second or two to make a decision.”
Durbin, who spoke outside in sweltering 90 degree-plus heat, acknowledged that “differences” remain between himself and police on the liability issue. “These men and women have life experiences and a lot of advice to give me — and I need it — about how things actually work in this world,” he said. “But at least the conversation is underway.”
Before visiting with police, Durbin had stopped at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital to talk to health care leaders about the financial strains imposed on hospitals by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“And in many of our smaller cities and communities these hospitals are hanging on by a thread…” Durbin added.
The senator said he wants Congress to pass another massive aid package that will include emergency cash injections to prop up the finances of struggling health facilities.
