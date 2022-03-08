Watch now: Early filers for Macon County elections aim for the top of ballot

DECATUR — Jason Comer was first in line on Monday morning to file his petitions to run for District 4 on the Macon County Board.

“We were here at 7:35, 7:40,” Comer said. “You get here early, it gets your name on top of the list, hopefully.”

County Clerk Josh Tanner said he was surprised there weren't more people waiting when the office opened at 8 a.m.

“I expected a few more,” he said. “We'll just wait and see. Maybe being first on the list isn't important to everyone. Some people have a different strategy. We may have some filers at the very end who want to be on the bottom of the list. It was less than I expected.”

A lottery will be held to determine primary election ballot placement if more that one candidate for a position from the same political party was in line before the clerk's office opened. The primary is scheduled for June 28. The winners of the primary move on to the Nov. 8 general election.

There are three seats available in each of the county board's five districts, as well as the county-wide positions of sheriff, clerk and treasurer.

One of the early filers was Sheriff Jim Root.

“I set out five years ago to work on my campaign for sheriff and as the long election, contested race, I didn't get a lot of things done,” said Root, who was in a protracted court case over the results of the 2018 election when Tony “Chubby” Brown was declared the winner by one vote. After five hearings over two years, and ballot recounts, Root was ultimately declared the winner and took the oath of office in June 2021. Brown chose to retire rather than continue to challenge the results.

Root said he still has goals to meet and that's why he's running again. Retired Decatur Police Department Detective Cody Moore declared his candidacy in October, though he didn't file Monday.

If Moore files for the office, it will create a primary battle for the Republican nomination.

County board districts were redrawn and this will be the first election with the new district boundaries, said Jeff Entler, who is running for the “new” District 2. He served on the board for District 5 prior to the new boundaries.

“Being on the bottom of the list is supposed to be a benefit, too,” Entler said, but he arrived early in the hope of being at the top.

Filing continues daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, March 11, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 14, in the Macon County Clerk's office, 141 S. Main St., Room 104.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

