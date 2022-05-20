Watch now: Early voting commences in Macon County

DECATUR — Early voting in the June 28 primary election kicked off in Macon County on Thursday, offering voters who have already made up their minds the opportunity to cast their ballots.

Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said that 70 early votes had been cast as of 5 p.m. Thursday, calling it "pretty steady." At the same time, just under 200 vote-by-mail ballots were sent out to those who applied for one.

"I think the primary could be busier this time," Tanner. "The summer is just an unknown equation there."

Indeed, early voting is kicking off much later due to the primary date moving from mid-March to the end of June, a move by state lawmakers due to delays in the delivery of U.S. Census data needed for redistricting.

This delay to spring makes weather less of a factor. But others, such as people taking vacation, might hamper turnout.

Though there was one trend Tanner noted could help: people paying their property tax bills deciding to kill two birds with one stone by voting.

"A unique (consequence) of moving the election is people are paying their tax bill at the same time," Tanner said. "That's never really happened before, to my knowledge. And so as people are paying their taxes, they're coming in, they're stopping by and early voting."

Early voting will continue through June 27.

The Macon County Clerk's office, located on the first floor of the county building, 141 S. Main St., is the only location for early voting in the county.

In addition, voters will have the option to submit their ballots by mail. They will be counted as long as they are postmarked on or before election day.

Due to a change in state law, voters who request a mail ballot will be given the choice to opt-in permanently to mail voting. They will be given the choice of having a ballot sent to them just in this election, every general election or all elections.

A dropbox has also been set up on the south side of the Macon County Office Building for mail-in ballots. Voters can submit their ballots there 24 hours a day. This is a pandemic-era feature that is now permanent due to state legislation approved earlier this year.

Tanner said this option is secure, noting that it is a steel box that is mounted to the ground and monitored by camera at all times.

"We purchased equipment that was designed to collect early vote ballots," Tanner said. "And so that's what it's for and it's more than secure. Not something we really worry about."

In addition to statewide primaries, such as for governor and U.S. Senate, there are several local races on the ballot this cycle.

The marque local race in Macon County is the Republican primary is for county sheriff. Incumbent Sheriff Jim Root is being challenged by retired Decatur Deputy Chief Cody Moore.

Moore jumped into the race after philanthropist Howard Buffett dropped his candidacy over eligibility concerns.

There are no Democrats running in the primary for county clerk, sheriff or treasurer, all offices with Republican incumbents.

Macon County is also now split between two congressional districts. There are competitive Democratic and Republican primaries for the 13th Congressional District and a competitive Republican primary in the 15th Congressional District.

Macon County also is served by three state senate districts and five state house districts. There is a contested Republican race for 54th Senate, 87th House, 95th House, 96th House.

There are also four Republican candidates running for three available seats in Macon County Board Districts Four and Five. And there is a contested Republican race to fill a resident circuit judge seat.

Contact Brenden Moore at brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @brendenmoore13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.