Watch now: Eastern Illinois University denounces U.S. Rep. Mary Miller's reference to Hitler

Miller's comments during the rally were captured on video and once posted on social media prompted a vast negative response.

In the video, Miller said: “If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future,’” Miller can be heard saying in a clip that was circulated on Twitter.

Miller is a Republican from Oakland in Coles County, which is also home to Eastern, who represents the 15th Congressional District. She replaced John Shimkus, a Republican from Collinsville, who chose not to seek reelection.

The congresswoman could not be reached for comment on Wednesday or Thursday despite the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier repeatedly contacting various members of her staff.

Michael Jones, managing director of campaigns for Change.org, reported Thursday afternoon that the Illinois Legislative Jewish Caucus has started a Change.org petition demanding that Miller resign over her reference to Hitler. He said this online petition had picked up nearly 2,000 signatures in just a few hours.