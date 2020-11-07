Watch now: Emotions high as Macon County residents reflect on Biden's projected victory

John DeAngelo, 20, anticipated a slow count and is satisfied with the process and the outcome.

“I am ecstatic. He wasn't my first choice, but especially when in comparison to Trump, it was certainly my preferred choice,” he said. “I just think he's the right choice for this country considering how divided we are and how much we need to come together and make some positive change in the world.”

Russ Garver of Decatur fears that the division of this election will affect politics in the United States for the foreseeable future.

"I think the election has just gone, the way that it's being conducted, is detrimental to the democracy of our country," Garver said. "The way everything has proceeded to this point and everything that's going on at this point, to me, has ruined it for the next generation, because the rivalry, the battling, the bad remarks, the protests, everything, has gotten completely out of control. We are ruining the electoral process for the next generation and there's no way they're going to know normalcy after this, and I'm talking kids from 18 forward."

As a divided country reacts to a change in power, DeAngelo is certain that some form of violence and protest will happen.