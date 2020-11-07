 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Emotions high as Macon County residents reflect on Biden's projected victory
0 comments
featured
ELECTION 2020 🗳️

Watch now: Emotions high as Macon County residents reflect on Biden's projected victory

{{featured_button_text}}
environment2

Laura Zimmerman, an associate professor at Millikin University, was one of the five featured speakers at Saturday's rally. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Erik Labroo followed the drawn out vote counting process for president non-stop since Tuesday.

"It has really been a nail-biter and if you look at my nails, you'll see they're a little bloody," said Labroo, a political science minor at Millikin University from Quincy.

"I've been watching TV and I'm always on my phone and for me, I love it and, oh my gosh, it's so intense but I think it's super fun," he said. "When (Biden) finally won, I lost it and I was in my room and everybody was screaming and it was really relieving."

The range of emotions shared by Central Illinois residents following the announcement Saturday morning that Pennsylvania had gone to Joe Biden, giving the former vice president 273 electoral votes — only 270 are needed to win — varied widely, even among Democrats.

Millikin student Danny Carraher, 21, supported Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary and his vote for Joe Biden on Tuesday was more about stopping four more years of President Trump than his support for Biden.

Also from the Herald & Review 

POLL: Are you satisfied with the outcome of the 2020 election?

Decatur NAACP president: Proud of Kamala Harris win

Become a Herald & Review member. Here's how. 

"I am thrilled today. Biden wasn't my first choice but I was more worried about a second Trump term then I was eager about a Biden presidency but I am pretty pleased with the results overall," he said. "I'm excited about what the future brings with that."

Laura Zimmerman, chairwoman of the Macon County Democrats, knew this day would come.

"This is what I've been expecting all along," Zimmerman said. "It's nice to have the result being final. We're very excited to have Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House."

A Biden/Harris administration is historic, Zimmerman said, because Harris will be the first female, Black and South Asian vice president. Harris' mother is Indian and her father is Jamaican.

"I know people are very excited," Zimmerman said. "We're excited to have such a competent leader back in the White House, who will lead with compassion and empathy and that's exactly what we need right now."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Not so fast says Macon County Republican Party chairman Bruce Pillsbury, who isn’t yet ready to accept the 2020 election results.

"I don't know that it's finalized yet," Pillsbury said. "But I know that there are a number of court cases involving the claims of fraud and I know there are a number of ballots to be counted yet, so I'm not agreeing with that (result) until I see that it's finalized."

Pillsbury said with all the challenges to ballot counts and claims of fraud, he doesn't expect the election to really be settled for a while yet.

"I know everybody's ready for it to be settled, but if you have widespread fraud I don't know how Mr. Biden can claim to be the legitimate president," Pillsbury said. "I don't understand how, when you see this much dishonesty and fraud in the election process, how they can settle it any time soon."

John DeAngelo, 20, anticipated a slow count and is satisfied with the process and the outcome.

“I am ecstatic. He wasn't my first choice, but especially when in comparison to Trump, it was certainly my preferred choice,” he said. “I just think he's the right choice for this country considering how divided we are and how much we need to come together and make some positive change in the world.”

Russ Garver of Decatur fears that the division of this election will affect politics in the United States for the foreseeable future.

"I think the election has just gone, the way that it's being conducted, is detrimental to the democracy of our country," Garver said. "The way everything has proceeded to this point and everything that's going on at this point, to me, has ruined it for the next generation, because the rivalry, the battling, the bad remarks, the protests, everything, has gotten completely out of control. We are ruining the electoral process for the next generation and there's no way they're going to know normalcy after this, and I'm talking kids from 18 forward."

Chairman Bruce Pillsbury

Macon County GOP Chairman Bruce Pillsbury, front, and others during the recent opening of the party's headquarters in downtown Decatur. Republican candidates had a dominant showing in the county during Tuesday's midterm election. 

As a divided country reacts to a change in power, DeAngelo is certain that some form of violence and protest will happen.

"I don't want to sound like a pessimist but I do think (some violence and protests) will be inevitable and I think no matter who would have gotten elected there would have been some protest," he said. "I hope if they're going to protest — I can't stop them, I'm just one man — but if they are going to protest that they don't cause any harm to anyone and they're done with hateful rage. That's my only fear but I hope they don't hurt anyone else."

Carraher agreed.

“I think we are a very divided country and these past four years have exacerbated that,” he said. “I don't know how violent the next few months will be waiting up to inauguration but I am hopeful there will be a peaceful transition of power, but I guess we'll have to wait and see.”

Caira Butler, a political science major at Millikin University, said she hopes the divisions will heal in the interests of what's best for the country.

"We're in a state in this country where we're either super divided and not going to be able to accept the results of the election on either side or we're going to be able to work together, come together and understand that the results of the election may not have been what other people were hoping for, but hopefully we'll be able to come together and find some type of compromise in the middle so we can get things done rather than stay divided," Butler said.

Watch now: Central Illinois residents react to Biden's victory

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon woman says Trump offered more support for rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News