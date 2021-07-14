Watch now: Feds say Decatur will keep 'metro' status

DECATUR — Community leaders in Decatur breathed a sigh of relief Wednesday with the news their city will continue to be seen by the federal government as a Metropolitan Statistical Area.

There had been some shivers of unease running through Decatur and other cities from sea to shining sea after the government warned it was thinking of upping the population needed to qualify as an MSA from 50,000 to at least 100,000 souls.

The troubled writing on the wall here was that many federal programs dispense tax dollars based on recognition of communities designated as MSAs. Lose that coveted status, and Uncle Sam might not regard you as statistically worthy enough to receive the help you received before.

But all that is now on the backburner as The Office of Management and Budget, which decides these things, has said the 50,000 MSA threshold will remain in place, at least for the next 10 years and another census count.

The decision reverses a previous recommendation from an advisory committee of “interagency experts” that had recommended the MSA population upgrade, but then also changed its mind. “Following a public comment period, the Committee submitted a revised recommendation to leave the current Metropolitan Statistical Areas core population threshold in place,” said a news release from OMB.

Sens. John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, and Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona, introduced legislation in June that would have stopped the OMB from making the change.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, also urged officials not to alter the threshold. Housing, transportation and Medicare reimbursement programs were at risk.

"Now is the worst possible time to take those resources away from Decatur," Davis said in a March statement.

A total of 144 cities — from Bismarck, North Dakota, to Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Auburn, Alabama — were at risk of getting the new label.

Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, said that reversal was the direct result of a furious lobbying effort by chamber members, city officials and legislators who joined a rising chorus of protest nationwide.

“It’s great news,” she said of the OMB decision. “We’re happy that they left it as it has normally been, because it certainly would affect our federal funding. But what I am most proud of is how the chamber brought that awareness to our members and how we helped educate them about what a change in that designation would mean.”

Rothrock said businesses were then encouraged to speak out and make their voices heard, and she said they were heard, all the way to Washington, D.C.

City Manager Scot Wrighton, commenting on the situation in his weekly video newsletter, said: “So this is an important victory for the city of Decatur and all those mid-sized cities throughout the United States.

He said losing MSA status had the “potential for a wide-ranging list of federal funding changes as a result,” affecting everything from transportation to transit and infrastructure projects.

“Now this (MSA) designation may seem fairly small, but it had incredible impacts to those 100-plus cities that would have been affected,” Wrighton added.

But while the MSA population issue may have been put to sleep, it isn’t dead. OMB said it will work to conduct “research and stakeholder outreach to inform the 2030 standards update.”

