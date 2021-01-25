Watch now: Former county clerk says he didn't see fraud in Macon County sheriff election

Bean hedged around conceding the point, saying that, after two years, if there had been some kind of wrong-doing it probably would have become public by now.

Fogarty pressed on: “So over the course of your 28 years running elections, isn’t it possible something occurred in a precinct in the nature of ballot box-stuffing, and people would not have brought the evidence to you? Isn’t that possible?”

Sherer rose to object, saying that the question called for speculation. "If he (Bean) didn't hear it, he wouldn't know he didn't hear it," he said.

“Excellent point, excellent point,” said Fogarty, implying that was the very point he wanted to make, and then withdrew the question.

The case is being heard by Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Benjamin. She is destined to rule on whether the found and forgotten Root ballots will count and consider the allegations of election wrong-doing. The attorneys will also submit detailed written arguments to her arguing the fate of dozens of other disputed ballots before Benjamin is due to rule on whether Brown keeps his job or he has to hand his badge over to Root.

The other ballots under dispute turned up in a hand recount Benjamin ordered in July, which saw Brown expand his lead over Root by 18 votes.