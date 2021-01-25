Watch now: Former county clerk says he didn't see fraud in Macon County sheriff election

DECATUR — After enduring four hours of intense questioning, retired Macon County Clerk Stephen Bean said he had no direct knowledge that the disputed 2018 race for Macon County sheriff had been marred by fraud.
Bean was testifying Monday in Macon County Circuit Court during the fourth, day-long session to hear the legal challenge to the single vote victory of incumbent Sheriff Tony Brown.
The sheriff’s fellow officer, Lt. Jim Root, who had polled 19,654 votes to Brown’s 19,655, believes he is the real winner. He’s built his case, in part, on two later found — but uncounted at the time of the election — votes that were cast for him. Root has also suggested some of the election results may have been twisted by fraud.
Bean, who has said he locked the two discovered Root ballots away in a vault and later felt physically sick with realization when he remembered them after the 2018 election result was finalized, said he did not believe any mistakes in the election were due to criminal behavior.
Instead, he cited any errors were the result of underpaid and overworked election staff, human frailty and equipment malfunctions.
“I think they did the best they could,” said Bean of election judges and poll workers. “These people are hard-working… they don’t get paid very well and we have made the (voting) system more and more difficult for them.”
Brown, represented by attorney Chris Sherer, maintains he won a close-fought contest fair and square. Questioned by Sherer on Root’s claims suggesting fraud, Bean said he had heard nothing beyond unsubstantiated rumors.
Sherer pressed on: “Before you certified the results or after, has anything been brought to your attention that causes you any concern about any kind of fraud in the November 2018 election?”
Bean replied: “People say things… but, other than gossip?... I didn’t see any hard, concrete things,” he said, referring to solid evidence of criminal activity.
Attorney John Fogarty, representing Root, in his turn pressed Bean further on the issue of election improprieties. He raised issues like sheriff's race ballots that somehow escaped being initialed by election officials, a security procedure.
“You don’t know if something nefarious happened, do you?” Fogarty asked. “You don’t know whether someone merely forgot to initial a ballot or if someone obtained a ballot improperly? You would not know that, would you?”
Bean hedged around conceding the point, saying that, after two years, if there had been some kind of wrong-doing it probably would have become public by now.
Fogarty pressed on: “So over the course of your 28 years running elections, isn’t it possible something occurred in a precinct in the nature of ballot box-stuffing, and people would not have brought the evidence to you? Isn’t that possible?”
Sherer rose to object, saying that the question called for speculation. "If he (Bean) didn't hear it, he wouldn't know he didn't hear it," he said.
“Excellent point, excellent point,” said Fogarty, implying that was the very point he wanted to make, and then withdrew the question.
The case is being heard by Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Benjamin. She is destined to rule on whether the found and forgotten Root ballots will count and consider the allegations of election wrong-doing. The attorneys will also submit detailed written arguments to her arguing the fate of dozens of other disputed ballots before Benjamin is due to rule on whether Brown keeps his job or he has to hand his badge over to Root.
The other ballots under dispute turned up in a hand recount Benjamin ordered in July, which saw Brown expand his lead over Root by 18 votes.
Both sides are due back in court Feb. 11 for what is expected to be the final day of hearings.
