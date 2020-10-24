Watch now: GOP lawmakers spread message during Central Illinois bus tour

MATTOON — Calling for more involvement and touting their party's platform, a group of Republican state lawmakers on Saturday encouraged supporters heading into the last few days before the Nov. 3 election.
What the group called its "Restore Illinois" bus tour included a stop at the Coles County Republican Party Mattoon headquarters, where a crowd filled the room with people and enthusiastic support.
"We are on the cusp of either losing everything or saving everything," said state Rep. Darren Bailey of Xenia. "If you don't like the way they're doing things, get involved and change it."
He also said Republicans are the minority party in Illinois government "because Republicans have not been acting like Republicans."
Speaking to a crowd mostly without face masks, Bailey was one of the speakers to oppose business restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
He said face masks are meant to protect only those who wear them, although health expert also say masks help people with the virus from spreading it to others.
State Rep. Chris Miller of Oakland criticized those he said describe the Republican Party as "how evil we are," opposing health care, environmental protection and more.
"That's 100% not true," he said. "We want everybody to prosper."
Miller said that rights and values are "under attack" but the "silver lining" was it exposed enemies, which he said included foreign countries and state and national Democratic Party leaders.
"No fiscal restraint has destroyed every city and state where it's been tried," Miller also said.
State Rep. Brad Halbrook of Shelbyville joined the other Republicans in criticizing the state Constitution ballot amendment proposal calling for a progressive income tax.
"It changes everything dramatically," he said of the proposal that calls for increasing tax rates on higher incomes. Halbrook argued that it could "ultimately filter down to each and everyone one of us."
Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City said the message the group heard during its tour was that "nobody's speaking for regular people."
"People are not happy with the direction of the state of Illinois and are desiring change," he said.
Wilhour said Illinois "should be building" but bad public policy is preventing it. Voting no on the progressive tax proposal will "bring people to the table to talk about reform," he added.
The group's bus tour began earlier in the week; Mattoon was the second of three stops scheduled Saturday, the last day of the tour.
Bailey is running for the state Senate seat that includes Coles County and is opposed by Democrat Cynthia Given.
Miller's state representative district includes Coles County and he faces independent Kody Czerwonka. Halbrook is opposed by Democrat Mitchell Esslinger and Wihour faces Democrat David Seiler.
