Watch now: GOP lawmakers spread message during Central Illinois bus tour

MATTOON — Calling for more involvement and touting their party's platform, a group of Republican state lawmakers on Saturday encouraged supporters heading into the last few days before the Nov. 3 election.

What the group called its "Restore Illinois" bus tour included a stop at the Coles County Republican Party Mattoon headquarters, where a crowd filled the room with people and enthusiastic support.

"We are on the cusp of either losing everything or saving everything," said state Rep. Darren Bailey of Xenia. "If you don't like the way they're doing things, get involved and change it."

He also said Republicans are the minority party in Illinois government "because Republicans have not been acting like Republicans."

Speaking to a crowd mostly without face masks, Bailey was one of the speakers to oppose business restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.